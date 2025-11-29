WWE Survivor Series 2025 Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Two WarGames matches and John Cena’s final PLE match are set for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 at Petco Park in San Diego.

An unlikely quintet will enter the unforgiving steel cage when Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso team up to face ‘The Vision’ trio of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Logan Paul, plus their two allies in Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar.

With two of the most star-studded teams in WarGames history, there figures to be a lot of fireworks in a match where the Paul Heyman-led team will have the advantage. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul defeated The Usos in an Advantage Match on Raw to secure the upper hand for their team.

There will also be some complicated history between partners on both of the women’s teams, as Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and AJ Lee enter WarGames against Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and Becky Lynch.

Charlotte defeated Asuka on SmackDown in the women's Advantage Match to give her team a much-needed boost heading into the WarGames clash.

Meanwhile, you can’t see Cena on another WWE PLE after this one, and he’ll put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against former champion Dominik Mysterio in a rematch from the November 10 edition of Raw in Cena’s hometown of Boston.

The Women’s World Championship will also be up for grabs as Stephanie Vaquer defends against Nikki Bella.

Here's everything you need to know about WWE Survivor Series: WarGames:

Men’s WarGames Match

2025 Men's WarGames Match | WWE

Can the big three of Rhodes, Punk, and Reigns co-exist in this match? That’s the million-dollar question. You could also throw Jey and Jimmy into that question, given their ups and downs in recent months.

Of course, there’s also the wild card that is Lesnar, who joins a team that features the superstar who many think is the next big thing in Breakker. There are so many combustible elements in this WarGames match, and that should make it a must-see spectacle.

Women’s WarGames Match

WWE

You could apply the same question to Ripley and Flair. Can they stay on the same page? That was teased in the build to the match after Charlotte reluctantly chose to join the team to support Bliss, but all bets are off once these 10 women head into WarGames. The most entertaining clash could be Lee and Lynch, who should further their rivalry ahead of an eventual one-on-one match.

Dominik Mysterio vs. John Cena (c) for the Intercontinental Championship

John Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio | WWE

Dominik is looking to do to Cena what he did to him on the aforementioned episode of Raw where Cena won the title. That was such a monumental moment for Cena in Boston, but Dominik could swing things back in his favor by regaining the championship in his hometown of San Diego.

The crowd is one of the biggest wild cards in this match, and it shouldn’t be a surprise to hear both ‘let’s go Cena’ and ‘Cena sucks’ due to Dominik’s potential popularity.

Nikki Bella vs. Stephanie Vaquer (c) for the Women’s World Championship

WWE

After building a friendship with the champ, Nikki pulled off a surprising betrayal to set her sights on the title. The two-time Divas Champion is already a WWE Hall of Famer, but she didn’t return earlier this year at the Royal Rumble for nothing.

Nikki has made it clear she wants to prove that she is better than the current generation of stars like Vaquer, and she’ll get her opportunity to do just that at Survivor Series.

WWE Survivor Series date:

Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025

WWE Survivor Series time:

Time: 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT

WWE Survivor Series location:

Location: Petco Park in San Diego, CA

How To Watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Streaming: Exclusively in the United States on ESPN Unlimited and internationally on Netflix.

WWE Survivor Series Card:

Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso vs. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar in a Men’s WarGames Match

Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and AJ Lee vs. Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and Becky Lynch in a Women’s WarGames Match

Dominik Mysterio vs. John Cena (c) for the Intercontinental Championship

Nikki Bella vs. Stephanie Vaquer (c) for the Women’s World Championship

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Predictions: Which Teams Will Emerge Victorious?

WWE SmackDown Results [11/28/25]: Solo Sikoa Survives, Jey Uso & LA Knight Advance

WWE Releases New WrestleMania 42 Trailer Featuring Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch & Others

Lash Legend Ready For Spotlight In Star-Studded Women's WarGames Match [Exclusive]