WWE Nominated For Three Sports Emmy Awards

The WWE has officially been nominated for three Sports Emmy Awards. Nominations were revealed on Wednesday morning and WWE secured theirs thanks to the critically acclaimed WWE Unreal series on Netflix.

The WWE Unreal program is nominated in three different categories, including Outstanding Sports Documentary Series: Serialized, Outstanding Sports Editing: Long Form, and Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Specialty.

WWE Unreal premiered in 2025 and featured a backstage look at the WWE creative process. The show included scenes with Triple H and the creative team in the writers' room, interviews with various WWE Superstars, and much more.

#WWEUnreal on @netflix has been nominated for 3 Sports Emmy Awards!



🏆 Outstanding Sports Documentary Series: Serialized



🏆 Outstanding Sports Editing: Long Form



🏆 Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Specialty@OmahaProd @NFLFilms @Skydance pic.twitter.com/xP5RFZ2PWk — WWE (@WWE) March 25, 2026

At the beginning of 2026, season two of WWE Unreal dropped and featured a backstage look at the Seth Rollins fake injury angle from last year that culminated in Rollins winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

Triple H comments on WWE Sports Emmy nominations

Triple H took to social media on Wednesdy morning and commented on the news.

"WWE: Unreal’s nomination for three Sports Emmys is a testament to the work and dedication of every single individual whose work makes us run," Triple H wrote. "Also, a massive thank you to our partners who helped bring this show to life and congratulations to all involved in the show and its production."

WWE: Unreal’s nomination for three Sports Emmys is a testament to the work and dedication of every single individual @WWE whose work makes us run. Also, a massive thank you to our partners who helped bring this show to life and congratulations to all involved in the show and its… https://t.co/L4w92qZtaP — Triple H (@TripleH) March 25, 2026

The WWE Unreal program on Netflix is part of a billion-dollar partnership that began at the beginning of 2025. In January of 2025, WWE began airing its flagship WWE Raw television product on the popular streaming service. As part of the deal, WWE also airs its PLE's like WrestleMania and the Royal Rumble internationally on the streamer.

Three years ago, WWE was also nominated for a Sports Emmy Award. The Peacock production on Ric Flair was up for Outstanding Long Documentary.

WWE has long talked about winning these awards. Paul Heyman infamously insisted that Roman Reigns should win one for his work inside of The Bloodline, which began during the WWE pandemic era inside of the Thunderdome.

Roman Reigns | WWE

The Bloodline story wove through years of television across Raw and SmackDown and featured a four-year world championship run from Reigns. During that time, Reigns worked with a who's who of top WWE stars, including Daniel Bryan, Edge, Brock Lesnar, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and many others.

The next WWE PLE that will air on Netflix is WrestleMania 42 from Las Vegas. As for WWE Unreal, it was picked up again for a third season.