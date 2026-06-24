Kevin Owens Returning to His NXT Roots This Weekend

Kevin Owens was a fixture of NXT's black-and-gold era and helped usher in its popularity in the pro wrestling industry over a decade ago.

Owens was a multiple-time NXT Champion and his rivalry with Sami Zayn over the championship was a staple storyline in the early days of NXT on the WWE Network.

Now, KO is set to make an appearance at NXT's upcoming event.

Kevin Owens | IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

Kevin Owens to appear at NXT Great American Bash

On this week's episode of NXT, WWE announced that Busted Open Radio will host a Great American Bash watch party outside of the WWE Performance Center on Sunday. David LeGreca and the show will welcome Owens as their special guest.

Owens has had a decorated career on the WWE main roster. He's a former tag team champion, United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and Universal Champion in WWE. Owens has also wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania on multiple occasions.

He first did it at WrestleMania 38 in an impromptu match with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. During the night one main event, Owens interviewed Austin on a special WrestleMania edition of The Kevin Owens Show. That interview led to Austin's first match since WrestleMania 19.

The next year at WrestleMania 39, Owens teamed up with Sami Zayn to wrestle The Usos in the night one main event. Owens and Zayn were victorious in that match and won the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Kevin Owens does not have a WWE in-ring return date announced at this time

Owens has been out of action since before WrestleMania 41. The former champion suffered a serious neck injury and has been forced away because of recovery from surgery. WWE has not announced any kind of timetable for his in-ring return. While on the mend, Owens has appeared for WWE at various points, including as a coach on the WWE LFG series.

Kevin Owens | WWE

The NXT Great American Bash will air this Sunday live on The CW Network for the first time ever. Announced matches for the show include Tony D'Angelo vs. Naraku for the NXT Championship, Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey for the NXT Women's Championship, Zaria vs. Tatum Paxley in a rematch for the NXT Women's North American Championship, and much more.

The event will take place from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and is scheduled to air opposite the AEW Forbidden Door PPV event that same day.