WWE NXT No Mercy 2025 Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
There are four championship matches on tap at WWE NXT No Mercy 2025 at the FTL War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
It all starts at the top, as Oba Femi will defend the NXT Championship against Ricky Saints.
Femi has dominated the competition since winning the gold at New Year’s Evil in January, but he faces a former NXT North American Champion in Saints who may be as confident as ever.
In a recent vignette in his hometown of New Orleans, Saints stated that he wants to turn the non-believers into believers, and winning the biggest prize in NXT from one of the most dominant champions in the brand’s history would be a way to do it.
Can Saints prove his doubters wrong? Or will ‘The Ruler’ once again rule the competition to retain the title?
Speaking of quieting the critics, Lola Vice looks to do the same when she goes one-on-one with Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Championship.
Like Saints, Vice returned to her roots in Miami to share a glimpse of her childhood and showcase why this is such an important match in her career.
However, while many labeled Jayne as a transitional champion when she defeated Stephanie Vaquer in a shocking upset on the May 27 edition of NXT, she’s done nothing but keep finding ways to keep the championship.
But Jayne will be down one member of Fatal Influence, as Jazmyn Nyx was attacked backstage on this week’s NXT. It was later reported - and confirmed by Nyx in a video on social media - that she had chosen to not sign a new contract with WWE.
Can Jayne and fellow Fatal Influence member Fallon Henley work together to prevent the title from changing hands? Or is Vice set for a career-defining win in her home state?
Tavion Heights tricked Ethan Page on Tuesday by dressing up like Dr. Wagner Jr., but he’ll need to do more than that to capture the NXT North American Championship.
Page and Chelsea Green teamed up last month at NXT Heatwave to defeat Heights and Tyra Mae Steele in a Mixed Tag Team Match, but Heights returned the favor a few weeks ago by defeating Page in a Flag Match.
Since earning his way out of No Quarter Catch Crew, Heights has expressed his desire be a champion, so this is a huge opportunity against the always-confident Page.
The fourth title to be defended is the WWE Women’s Speed Championship.
Lainey Reid notched victories against Xia Brookside and Candice LeRae in the No. 1 Contender’s Tournament to earn a shot at Sol Ruca, who has held the title since winning it from LeRae back in April.
Other WWE NXT No Mercy Matches
Elsewhere, the aggression will turn up when rivals Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe face off in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match.
It was all about friendship when ‘The Glamour’ debuted in NXT in June, but Monroe costing Grace in her match against Jayne at Evolution has led to a plenty of hatred between the two.
Now, they can unleash all their frustration with weapons inside of a steel cage.
Also advertised for NXT No Mercy is a rematch between Josh Briggs and Je’Von Evans. Briggs used a knockout punch to defeat Evans a few weeks ago on NXT, and ‘The Young OG’ aims for revenge in this one.
Could the winner get another title match against the winner of Saints and Femi?
Here’s what you need to know about today’s WWE NXT No Mercy show in Fort Lauderdale.
How to Watch WWE NXT No Mercy:
Streaming: Peacock (U.S.), Netflix (International)
WWE NXT No Mercy Start Time:
Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
WWE NXT No Mercy Location:
Location: FTL War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale, FL
WWE NXT No Mercy Card (Announced):
Ricky Saints vs. Oba Femi (c) for the NXT Championship
Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne (c) for the NXT Women’s Championship
Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match
Tavion Heights vs. Ethan Page (c) for the NXT North American Championship
Lainey Reid vs. Sol Ruca (v) for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship
Je’Von Evans vs. Josh Briggs
