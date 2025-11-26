Becky Lynch Makes Serious Claim About Former WWE Star Blacklisting Women

Unfortunately, there's always been a dark side to the pro wrestling industry.

The business has politics that stars need to navigate, and egos to be careful around. Whether it's making sure they're on the good side of whoever is heading creative, making sure they don't ruffle the feathers of locker room leaders, and plenty of other things, there's always more than just wrestling that stars need to worry about.

This is especially true for Becky Lynch, who appeared on actor and comedian Bert Kreischer's podcast Tuesday afternoon with her husband, Seth Rollins, to explain what it was like avoiding a certain male WWE superstar due to an uncomfortable predicament he'd put women in.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch | WWE

Lynch and Rollins on locker room culture

Lynch and Rollins were both asked about the evolution of WWE's locker room since they first came up in the business. Rollins emphasized that it's very different now because many of the stars at the top of WWE came through developmental together, whether it was NXT or FCW. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, The Usos, and Roman Reigns were all notable names to cross through developmental in the early 2010s.

Lynch notably came up with names like Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Paige, Alexa Bliss, and Carmella. These are some of the women who were actually informed to stay away from the boys in NXT and to be careful of one specific one.

"And also, at the time it was also, 'stay away from the boys. Don't go near the boys.'...I'm not going to name names but there was a guy on the main roster who was like 'be careful [with the guy on main roster]'." Becky L

Kreischer was surprised the men weren't told to stay away from the women. Lynch made sure to give an example related to a personal experience where she was told to avoid someone on the main roster while she was still in NXT.

Becky Lynch | WWE

Lynch elaborated, explaining that accepting or declining any advances or favors from this main roster star could be bad news.

"Be careful, because one, he'll try to sleep with you. If he sleeps with you, then he'll blacklist you. And then if he tries to sleep with you and you don't sleep with him, he'll also blacklist you. So there was this line you had to walk this tight rope." Becky Lynch



Kreischer asked if he, as an avid wrestling fan, knew who she was talking about. Lynch emphatically declared that Kreischer definitely knows the person Lynch is speaking of, implying that this person was a big name in the wrestling business.

Lynch even recalled that this unnamed person had received her phone number. The former Intercontinental Champion remembered feeling shocked and in fear that this person had her personal cell phone number.

"At one point he got my number and I remember being like, like how do you walk this line...so there was always this thing of like, if you get into a relationship and things go south, they're not going to fire the guy, they're always going to fire the girl." Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch participates in Survivor Series: WarGames this Saturday at 7pm ET at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

