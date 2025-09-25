New Report Shines Light On NXT Pay Scale And Why Jazmyn Nyx Chose To Leave WWE
Jazmyn Nyx has made the difficult decision to leave WWE. This despite the company making an a multi-year offer to retain her.
The now former Fatal Influence member took to social media Wednesday to confirm reports that she would soon be leaving the company and revealed that it was purely a financial decision.
While WWE was willing to renew her contract, Nyx claimed that the dollar figure that was being offered was not enough for her to stick around and she will officially become a free agent when her deal expires next month.
Nyx was written off of WWE television this past Tuesday night on NXT when she mysteriously attacked backstage. NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley, her Fatal Influence cohorts, soon found her and nonchalantly decided she was no longer worth keeping around.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select spoke with a number of people close to the situation, including NXT talent, staff and agents, and has now learned a bit more about where things got hung up during the negotiation process.
"[WWE] wanted to retain her, but were unwilling to budge from their offer. The claims from inside NXT was that Nyx was at about $75,000 on her deal, which is the same amount that was offered for a new multi-year deal. We aren't told if that would have escalated over time."
What is the average NXT salary compared to those on the main roster?
Sean Ross Sapp noted that the overall pay scale for NXT Superstars varies from talent to talent. Some can make significantly less than where Jazmyn Nyx was at financially when they are first recruited to the Performance Center.
Others on the NXT roster, however, are making north of six figures. Some are even bringing down more than the main roster minimum salary. Ross Sapp reports that the base salary for Raw or SmackDown Superstar starts at $350,000 per year.
"When one person on Instagram commented that NXT wrestlers make 80-150k, Jazmyn noted that it wouldn't have been an issue if that were the case," Ross Sapp said in his report. "One NXT talent said that Nyx likely ended up with less than 60k after taxes, and still incurs the cost of gear and the like."
