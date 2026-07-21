WWE NXT Preview (7/21/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

A huge championship match is set for this week's NXT at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Tony D'Angelo will defend the NXT Championship against Naraku in a rematch from Great American Bash, where the current champ scored the win over the former IWGP Champion.

However, Naraku's mission has stayed the same, as he has turned up the aggression to try to dethrone D'Angelo at the top. That has led to NXT General Manager Robert Stone making this match a Street Fight, with both men brawling in the parking lot on last week's episode.

CHAOS between Tony D and Naraku! 😲



A STREET FIGHT for the NXT Title NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/lSXphTU4JS — WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2026

Can D'Angelo once again thwart Naraku's plan to capture the gold? Or will there be a new NXT Champion?

Meanwhile, things have gotten personal between Nattie and Jaida Parker, and they'll face off in a rematch from the June 16 edition of NXT.

Nattie won the first clash between the two women, but Parker has been aiming for payback against the superstar that she claims returned to NXT to "become relevant again."

But that could be easier said than done, with Nattie likely having some backup from EVOLVE Women's Champion Nikkita Lyons and Karmen Petrovic.

Elsewhere, Reina Volcan, formerly known as Nikki Blackheart on the independent wrestling scene, will make her NXT in-ring debut against Skylar Raye.

Volcan showcased her impressive strength by taking out Tatum Paxley several weeks ago, and she'll aim to notch a dominant victory in her first NXT match.

Reina Volcan is HERE to stay! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/iqog0x7i72 — WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2026

Another match features Shawn Spears going one-on-one with Niko Vance, as the former tag team partners in The Culling go at it after Vance and Izzi Dame turned on Spears.

Also announced are Saquon Shugars, Romeo Moreno, and Noam Dar teaming up to face the DarkState trio of Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, and Cutler James in six-man tag team action.

Here's everything we know about tonight's edition of WWE NXT. Check back for updates on any additional matches and segments announced for the show.

How to Watch NXT:

Streaming: The CW Network

NXT start time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

NXT location:

Location: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida

NXT Match Card (Announced):

Naraku vs. Tony D'Angelo (c) in a Street Fight for the NXT Championship

Nattie vs. Jaida Parker

Reina Volcan vs. Skylar Raye

Shawn Spears vs. Niko Vance

Saquon Shugars, Romeo Moreno, and Noam Dar vs. DarkState (Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, and Cutler James) in a Six-Man Tag Team Match