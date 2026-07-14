Ethan Page Recalls Advice The Rock Gave Him After NXT Segment

Ethan Page briefly shared the screen with The Rock, and he recently reflected on the experience.

After Page left AEW, he quickly became one of the top stars on WWE NXT after his debut in May 2024. He won the NXT Championship within weeks of his arrival, and he remained a prominent part of the roster throughout his time on the brand.

Even after he moved up to the main roster, one of his NXT highlights has remained especially memorable because of The Rock's involvement.

Ethan Page | WWE

Page and The Rock met at NXT New Year's Evil 2025. They spoke backstage as Page confronted General Manager Ava, The Rock's daughter. In the segment, The Rock told Page that it was good to meet him. He also said that if Page needed anything, he should come to him. They shook hands, and he told him to get along with Ava before smacking Page's behind as he walked away.

Ethan Page looks back on working with The Rock

Page reflected on his career during an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. When asked to discuss his segment with The Rock, Page recalled speaking with him both beforehand and afterward. He stated that it was a fantastic experience and detailed how much it meant to him.

"I would say the best part was getting to be able to tell him, ‘Hey, when I started all this, the number one goal was seeing what I created on screen with what I admired,'" Page said. "So to get to see what I cultivated in wrestling on screen with my number one wrestler. I mean, there’s nothing else that I need to do, unless he wants to have a match with me.”

Ethan Page | WWE

Page went on to reiterate that he'd like to face The Rock in the ring before he shared the advice the former world champion gave him.

Page elaborated on how working with The Rock was a remarkable experience, and he noted that he appreciated that he was able to tell "The Final Boss" that. He also recalled an interaction they had while they were putting the segment together.

"There was an interaction we had when we were going through everything, and the situation is very interesting," Page said. "I ended up putting my hand up like I was in school because they were debating on like how to handle something, so I was like, ‘May I make a suggestion?’ They’re like, ' Yeah, sure, go ahead. So I say what I say, and they go, ‘Yep, that’s good. We’ll just do that.’"

Page then divulged what The Rock told him afterward, as "The Great One" said he should never second-guess himself. He advised Page to take chances, as the worst outcome would be the higher-ups saying no.

"After the interview, Rock’s like, ‘Hey, don’t ever second-guess yourself ever again. If you think it and if you feel it, say it. Worst is we say no,'" Page said. "I was like, ' Oh, okay. So I’ve definitely taken that with me going forward through the rest of my career in WWE, and it’s definitely helped me.”

Page has since become a mainstay on Monday Night Raw. He has challenged Penta for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, and he continues to target the gold. While it's unclear whether he'll ever cross paths with The Rock again, there's no doubt that their brief time working together made an impact on Page.