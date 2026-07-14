WWE NXT Preview (7/14/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Two championships will be on the line on this week's NXT at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
It is the era of newcomers, and several of them will have opportunities at NXT gold for the first time.
Layla Diggs, who defeated Thea Hail, Lizzy Rain, and Izzi Dame in a Fatal 4-Way Match to become the No. 1 contender, was originally scheduled to have a shot at Zaria for the NXT Women's North American Championship.
However, NXT General Manager Robert Stone announced on Monday that Diggs suffered an injury at a live event on Saturday and is not cleared to compete. Stone said that he was working to find a replacement.
Who will be awarded a showdown with the dominant NXT Women's North American Champion?
Meanwhile, Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux also became the top contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championship on last week's show, setting up a clash with the Vanity Project duo of Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes.
Can the rising tag team dethrone Baylor and Smokes at the top of the division? Or will Vanity Project once again be a step ahead of the competition?
Elsewhere, it'll be Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Kali Armstrong in a huge Triple Threat Match to determine the next opponent for NXT Women's Champion Kendal Grey. The champ is coming off an impressive win against Nattie, and she'll need to replicate that to defeat Vice, Jordan, or Armstrong and keep the gold around her waist.
Also announced for NXT is a one-on-one showdown between Naraku and Tate Wilder. NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo thought that he was done with Naraku after defeating him at Great American Bash, but the former IWGP Champion is still on a mission to win the title.
Could that obsession with the championship allow Wilder to pull off a shocking upset? Or is Naraku going to do what is necessary to get his rematch against D'Angelo?
Here's everything we know about tonight's edition of WWE NXT. Check back for updates on any additional matches and segments announced for the show.
How to Watch NXT:
Streaming: The CW Network
NXT start time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
NXT location:
Location: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida
NXT Match Card (Announced):
- Naraku vs. Tate Wilder
- Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Kali Armstrong in a NXT Women's Championship No. 1 Contender's Triple Threat Match
- ???? vs. Zaria (c) for the NXT Women's North American Championship
- Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux vs. Vanity Project (c) for the NXT Tag Team Championship
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Blake Lovell has worked in the sports media industry for nearly two decades, including covering WWE and professional wrestling for various digital outlets since 2019. He is a former editor/columnist for 411Mania and ClutchPoints. As a wrestling journalist, he has interviewed legends such as The Hardy Boyz, written numerous columns, and more. You can follow him on X at @wrestleblake for more discussion on wrestling's past, present, and future.Follow wrestleblake