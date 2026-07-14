WWE NXT Preview (7/14/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Two championships will be on the line on this week's NXT at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

It is the era of newcomers, and several of them will have opportunities at NXT gold for the first time.

Layla Diggs, who defeated Thea Hail, Lizzy Rain, and Izzi Dame in a Fatal 4-Way Match to become the No. 1 contender, was originally scheduled to have a shot at Zaria for the NXT Women's North American Championship.

However, NXT General Manager Robert Stone announced on Monday that Diggs suffered an injury at a live event on Saturday and is not cleared to compete. Stone said that he was working to find a replacement.

Robert Stone has announced that Layla Diggs suffered an injury at #NXTSebring on Saturday and is unable to compete for the NXT Women’s North American Championship tomorrow on #WWENXT. Stone is working to find a replacement currently pic.twitter.com/rpT3ujKW1S — Cory of False Finish (@Cory_Hays407) July 13, 2026

Who will be awarded a showdown with the dominant NXT Women's North American Champion?

Meanwhile, Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux also became the top contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championship on last week's show, setting up a clash with the Vanity Project duo of Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes.

Can the rising tag team dethrone Baylor and Smokes at the top of the division? Or will Vanity Project once again be a step ahead of the competition?

Kendal Grey | Kendal Grey on X

Elsewhere, it'll be Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Kali Armstrong in a huge Triple Threat Match to determine the next opponent for NXT Women's Champion Kendal Grey. The champ is coming off an impressive win against Nattie, and she'll need to replicate that to defeat Vice, Jordan, or Armstrong and keep the gold around her waist.

Also announced for NXT is a one-on-one showdown between Naraku and Tate Wilder. NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo thought that he was done with Naraku after defeating him at Great American Bash, but the former IWGP Champion is still on a mission to win the title.

Could that obsession with the championship allow Wilder to pull off a shocking upset? Or is Naraku going to do what is necessary to get his rematch against D'Angelo?

Here's everything we know about tonight's edition of WWE NXT. Check back for updates on any additional matches and segments announced for the show.

How to Watch NXT:

Streaming: The CW Network

NXT start time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

NXT location:

Location: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida

NXT Match Card (Announced):

Naraku vs. Tate Wilder

Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Kali Armstrong in a NXT Women's Championship No. 1 Contender's Triple Threat Match

???? vs. Zaria (c) for the NXT Women's North American Championship

Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux vs. Vanity Project (c) for the NXT Tag Team Championship