WWE NXT Preview (6/30/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

It's the fallout from Great American Bash on this week's NXT at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Kendal Grey was crowned the new NXT Women's Champion after defeating Lola Vice in the main event of Great American Bash, and she figures to address both the fans and potential future opponents after her career-defining victory on the first-ever NXT PLE on broadcast television.

The NXT Championship is still around the waist of Tony D'Angelo, who didn't let the fireball attack on last week's NXT prevent him from vanquishing Naraku.

What will the top NXT champions have to say after standing tall at Great American Bash?

Elsewhere on the first-ever NXT PLE on broadcast television, Zaria retained the NXT Women's North American Championship against Tatum Paxley, Myles Borne held off Tavion Heights to retain the NXT North American Championship, Wren Sinclair defeated Arianna Grace to retain the Women's Speed Championship, Saquon Shugars defeated Dion Lennox, and Shiloh Hill defeated Tristan Angels.

Meanwhile, several big matches have already been announced for the show.

Mason Rook will go one-on-one with Jackson Drake in a match that could give the winner an opportunity to move higher on the NXT title contenders list.

In another match, Jaida Parker, who has had a heated rivalry with Nattie in recent weeks, will face off against Karmen Petrovic.

There are also two championships on the line on this action-packed episode.

AAA stars El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno are set to challenge the Vanity Project duo of Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes for the NXT Tag Team Championship, and the champions seemed confident backstage at Great American Bash that they would find a way to retain their gold.

Looks like The Vanity Project has their hands FULL with AAA! 😮 pic.twitter.com/0MpK6fgVCS — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2026

NXT General Manager Robert Stone also revealed that El Hijo del Vikingo will defend the AAA Latin American Championship against EK Prosper.

Here's everything we know about tonight's edition of WWE NXT. Check back for updates on any additional matches and segments announced for the show.

How to Watch WWE NXT:

Streaming: The CW Network

WWE NXT start time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

WWE NXT location:

Location: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida

WWE NXT Match Card (Announced):

Mason Rook vs. Jackson Drake

Jaida Parker vs. Karmen Petrovic

El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno vs. Vanity Project (c) for the NXT Tag Team Championship

EK Prosper vs. El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Latin American Championship