WWE NXT Preview [6/9/26]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

WWE NXT is on the road to The Great American Bash and Tuesday night's show on The CW Network will set the stage for two major championship matches.

Kendal Grey is highly regarded as one of the top prospects, male or female, to ever come through the WWE Performance Center, but as good as she is, she's never been able to beat Kelani Jordan in a one-on-one match.

She'll get another opportunity tonight and the stakes could not be higher. The winner will earn an opportunity to dethrone Lola Vice as the NXT Women's Champion. Grey was able to pin both Jordan and Vice en route to winning the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge. Can she do it again on separate nights to become the new face of the NXT Women's Division?

Tony D'Angelo is fresh off a successful defense of his NXT Men's Championship over Jackson Drake, which has afforded him the luxury of getting to sit back and enjoy tonight's No. 1 Contender's Match. It'll be a battle of NXT newcomers as former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Naraku faces off against the big and bad Mason Rook.

The NXT Women's North American Championship will also be on the line tonight in Orlando, as Tatum Paxley will take on Zaria. The Queensland, Australia native goaded Paxley into giving her this opportunity after she defeated Lizzy Rain a week ago, and now will look to win the title she once (unsuccessfully) defended on behalf of Sol Ruca.

A title match between Zaria and Tatum Paxley NEXT WEEK?!?!



Hopefully this is set in STONE! pic.twitter.com/O168Gx5dg1 — WWE (@WWE) June 3, 2026

Get ready for some high-flying tag team action as Nathan Frazer and Axiom return to NXT to take on Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno, and don't forget about the Mr. NXT Pageant. Tristan Angels and Shiloh Hill are ready to strut their stuff in front of a three-judge panel of Aaron Rourke, Kit Wilson and comedian Matt Mathews.

Here's everything we know about tonight's edition of WWE NXT. Check back for updates as more matches and segments could be announced before the show goes live on the air.

How to Watch WWE NXT:

Streaming: The CW Network

WWE NXT start time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

WWE NXT location:

Location: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida

WWE NXT Match Card (Announced):

Kendal Grey | WWE

NXT Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender's Match: Kendal Grey vs. Kelani Jordan

NXT Men’s Championship No. 1 Contender's Match: Naraku vs. Mason Rook

Tatum Paxley (c) vs. Zaria for the NXT Women's North American Championship

Fraxiom vs. Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno

Tristan Angels and Shiloh Hill will compete in a Mr. NXT Pageant