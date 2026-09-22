WWE NXT Preview (9/22/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic returns on this week's NXT at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

NXT General Manager Robert Stone announced on last week's episode that the popular 14-team tournament would be back for the first time since 2014.

There are a plethora of intriguing teams in the tournament, including NXT Tag Team Champions Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes, AAA Tag Team Champions El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno, Fraxiom, Los Americanos, the DarkState duo of Osiris Griffin and Cutler James, Birthright, and The Creed Brothers, who were the winners of the 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is BACK!!! 🙌



WOW!! pic.twitter.com/bKcZLTBgPc — WWE (@WWE) September 16, 2026

Which teams will advance in this prestigious tournament?

Speaking of Birthright, one of its top foes is Zilla Fatu, who turned down the faction's proposal for him to join them.

Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux also have issues with the group, so Fatu will team with them to face Lexis King, Uriah Connors, and Channing Lorenzo in six-man tag team action.

Meanwhile, AAA Reina de Reinas Champion La Catalina made a surprise appearance on the previous episode of NXT to confront NXT Women's Champion Kelani Jordan.

NXT Women's North American Champion Zaria had a say as to who was the most dominant women's champion, with Thea Hail joining the three superstars to express her intentions to win a title.

La Catalina and Hail will team up to face Jordan and Zaria, and it figures to be an important match for all four women in their quest to prove themselves in NXT.

Plus, what will be the fallout from Mason Rook becoming the No. 1 contender for the NXT Championship? Rook defeated former champion Tony D'Angelo and Saquon Shugars in a Triple Threat Match to earn a shot at Grayson Waller.

MASON ROOK WINS!!! @MasonRook_wwe



We have a NEW No. 1 Contender for the NXT Title!! pic.twitter.com/EtkG2amZOy — WWE (@WWE) September 16, 2026

And what about Myles Borne's betrayal of Tavion Heights yet again after an insincere public apology?

Here's everything we know about tonight's edition of WWE NXT. Check back for updates on any additional matches and segments announced for the show.

How to Watch WWE NXT:

Streaming: The CW Network

WWE NXT start time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

WWE NXT location:

Location: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida

WWE NXT Match Card (Announced):

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic begins

Zilla Fatu, Sean Legacy, and Dorian Van Dux vs. Birthright (Lexis King, Uriah Connors, and Channing Lorenzo)

La Catalina and Thea Hail vs. Kelani Jordan and Zaria