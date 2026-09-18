Update on Potential Main Roster Callup for NXT Women's Champion Kelani Jordan

Kelani Jordan may not be competing in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match next month in New Orleans, but the belief is that her time on the main roster is coming sooner rather than later.

The reigning NXT Women's Champion wrestled her debut match on Monday Night Raw this week. She competed in a triple-threat qualifying match for Money in the Bank, but failed to punch her ticket to the annual Premium Live Event when Lola Vice pinned Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez.

Vice joined Sol Ruca in the six-woman field for this year's ladder match while Jordan returned to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida for Tuesday night's episode of NXT, where she was confronted by the new AAA Reina de Reinas Champion, La Catalina.

Kelani Jordan had a good showing in her debut match, but if she was only coming up for the one night, some fans may be questioning the purpose of her involvement in that Money in the Bank qualifier.

During Thursday's episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, the guys revealed that the intention of Monday's visit to Raw was to reintroduce Jordan to the mainstream television audience.

Kelani Jordan is reportedly in line for a callup to the WWE main roster

Monday night was not Kelani Jordan's first appearance on main roster programming. She participated in the Women's Royal Rumble Match back in January, alongside fellow NXT roster members Lola Vice, Sol Ruca and Jacy Jayne. All three of those women have since moved on to the main roster. Two of them have already won singles gold.

Kelani Jordan and Lola Vice | Netflix

Jordan has been active in the NXT developmental system since 2022 and has had great success in recent years. She was the first-ever NXT Women's North American Champion and utilized WWE's partnership with TNA Wrestling to capture the Knockouts World Championship.

It was late last month at NXT Heatwave when she defeated Kendal Grey to win the NXT Women's Championship for the first time in her career, and whenever this reign comes to an end, the guys on WrestleVotes hear she is bound for Raw or SmackDown.

"Jordan has several supporters within the locker room," WrestleVotes said on the show Thursday. "According to a backstage source, she's shown significant improvement over time. The feeling internally is that her move to the main roster is now a matter of when, not if, with the end of the year currently targeted for her permanent placement."