WWE NXT Heatwave 2026 Results: Kelani Jordan, Grayson Waller Win NXT World Titles

It's a brand new day in NXT.

Heading into Sunday's NXT Heatwave Premium Live Event, both Kelani Jordan and Grayson Waller promised that they'd be walking out as the new top champions, and they proved to be true to their word.

Waller stunned the NXT Universe for the second time in as many months when he was the one who emerged victorious from the main event Fatal 4-Way Match. Grayson appeared to be down and out after he suffered an injury while leaping through Cruz Montana on the commentary desk, but he was just playing opossum.

He waited for the opportune moment to get back into the ring, and that came after Montana blasted Tony D'Angelo with the Spin the Block lariat. Before Cruz could go for a cover, Waller came out of nowhere with a rolling stunner to take down Montana. He then covered D'Angelo and stole the NXT Championship.

"Lani One Shot" was able to outlast her rival Kendal Gray in an instant classic to capture the NXT Women's Championship for the first time in her career. It was the cap on a disappointing night for WrenQCC as Zaria unified the NXT Women's North American Championship and the NXT Women's Speed Title with a win over Wren Sinclair and Kali Armstrong.

It was also a very rough night for Myles Borne, Tavion Heights and Nattie. Here's everything you may have missed on NXT Heatwave Sunday evening from the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas.

WWE NXT Heatwave Results:

Zaria defeated Kali Armstrong and Wren Sinclair to unify the NXT Women's North American Championships. Sinclair looked to have Zaria dead to rights with the Final Wrench locked in, but Armstrong dragged Wren out of the ring and dropped her onto the floor with a scoop powerslam. Kali then slid back into the ring where she ran into a spear from Zaria. An F-5 later, Zaria pinned Armstrong to unify the titles.

Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes defeated Myles Borne and Tavion Heights to win the NXT Tag Team Championship. The Vanity Project was able to take advantage of a miscue between the now former tag team champions and regain the gold. After Borne and Heights collided heads in the corner, Smokes slammed Myles face-first into the turnbuckle. Baylor and Smokes then connected with Hit it and Quit it on Borne to win the titles.

#ANDNEW 🤯



The Vanity Project are once again NXT Tag Team Champions! pic.twitter.com/GQLf3Ca3Du — WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2026

Jaida Parker defeated Nattie in a Submission Match with a Sharpshooter. Both Karmen Petrovic and Nikkita Lyons being ringside paid dividens for Nattie early on in the match, but Karmen left the ringside area after being confronted by Berto and Angel. Thea Hail would then emerge to chase off Lyons. With an even playing field, Parker was able to lock Nattie in her own submission move and force her to tap out.

Kelani Jordan defeated Kendal Gray to win the NXT Women's Championship. Lani one shot indeed. It may have taken her four years to get this opportunity, but once it arrived, she didn't miss. Kelani and Kendal once again showed off their tremendous chemistry, and after an incredible back-and-forth encounter, Jordan pulled Gray injured ear first into the exposed steel of the turnbuckle. She then hit a split-legged moonsault from the top rope to claim the NXT Women's Championship.

LANI ONE SHOT 🫰



In her FIRST NXT Women’s Title Match, @kelani_wwe has defeated Kendal Grey to WIN the gold! pic.twitter.com/2TFo9NCvKg — WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2026

NXT General Manager Robert Stone announced that NXT Halloween Havoc will return on Saturday, October 31.

Jackson Drake defeated Myles Borne to win the NXT Men's North American Championship. An already exhausted Borne gave it his best effort, but he was unable to overcome the advantage of The Vanity Project at ringside. Tavion Heights was able to neutralize Baylor and Smokes, but while the referee was occupied with them, Borne was blasted from behind by Myka Lockwood. Drake then went up top and hit a 450 splash to win the title.

Post-match, Heights tried to hype up his buddy's effort, but a clearly frustrated Myles shockingly dropped Heights with Borne Again.

Grayson Waller defeated Tony D'Angelo, Cruz Montana and Zilla Fatu to win the NXT Championship. With Fatu and Waller (seemingly) taken out of the fray, D'Angelo and Montana battled center ring with the NXT Title hanging in the balance. Cruz appeared to have the gold won after he hit Tony D with Spin the Block, but Waller took him down a rolling stunner out of nowhere. Grayson then covered D'Angelo, and won the title off of Montana's handy work.