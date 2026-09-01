WWE NXT Preview (9/1/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

It's the fallout from Heatwave on this week's NXT at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

There are several new champions following the summer extravaganza, including a changing of the guard at the top of both the men's and women's divisions.

Grayson Waller captured the NXT Championship for the first time in his WWE career, defeating former champion Tony D'Angelo, Cruz Montana, and Zilla Fatu in a Fatal 4-Way Match. Everyone's attention will be on what Waller says and does next.

Meanwhile, Kelani Jordan is the new NXT Women's Champion after dethroning Kendal Grey.

As with Waller, Jordan had been searching for a big opportunity to prove herself, and she did just that at Heatwave in what was a suspenseful back-and-forth match.

What will be on Jordan's mind as she celebrates her defining achievement in NXT? And what will Grey have to say after losing her title?

Perhaps there was no bigger winner at Heatwave than Vanity Project, who walked in with zero titles and left with two.

Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes regained the NXT Tag Team Championship with a victory against Myles Borne and Tavion Heights, and then Jackson Drake defeated Borne later in the night to win the NXT North American Championship.

After Drake's victory, Borne took out his frustration on Heights, which suggests a potential shift for the rising NXT star.

Speaking of titles, Zaria won the Title Unification Match against Wren Sinclair and Kali Armstrong to unify the Women's North American Championship and Women's Speed Championship. Jaida Parker also defeated Nattie in a Submission Match to score a huge momentum boost.

As for what has been announced for this week's NXT, there are four matches set for the show.

Shiloh Hill will aim for revenge on Naraku after the latter sprayed the mist in his eyes a few weeks ago, which allowed Drake to earn the match against Borne at Heatwave.

Elsewhere, Mason Rook goes one-on-one with Kam Hendrix, Thea Hail faces EVOLVE Women's Champion Nikkita Lyons, and Romeo Moreno and Noam Dar team up against Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux.

Here's everything we know about tonight's edition of WWE NXT. Check back for more updates on any additional matches and segments announced for the show.

How to Watch WWE NXT:

Streaming: The CW Network

WWE NXT start time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

WWE NXT location:

Location: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida

WWE NXT Match Card (Announced):

Naraku vs. Shiloh Hill

Mason Rook vs. Kam Hendrix

Romeo Moreno and Noam Dar vs. Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux

Thea Hail vs. Nikkita Lyons