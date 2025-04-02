WWE NXT Results (4/1/25): Ricky Saints Wins Men's North American Title, Stephanie Vaquer Relinquishes Her Belt
The Revolution has fully arrived!
Less than two months after his shocking WWE debut, Ricky Saints is now a champion in NXT. Saints defeated Shawn Spears in the main event of Tuesday night's show to capture the Men's North American Title, ending Spears first ever run as a singles champion in WWE at just 27 days.
Niko Vance and Brooks Jensen did everything in their power to help Spears retain the title, but Saints was able to battle through the numbers game. He connected on a massive spear and then hit the Roshambo to pick up arguably the biggest win of his professional wrestling career.
The celebration would not last long, however. Moments after he was handed his newly won title belt, Ethan Page would surprise Saints from behind with a Twisted Grin. Ego would then hoist the NXT North American Championship high while he flashed his trademark smile.
While NXT ended Tuesday night in epic fashion, the show started off with a surprising announcement. A week after she became the first woman to successfully defend two WWE titles in one night, Stephanie Vaquer made the decision to focus on just being the NXT Women's Champion.
La Primera relinquished the NXT Women's North American Championship and GM Ava announced that a new title holder will be crowned in a Six-Woman Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver. Zaria and Kelani Jordan would win qualifying matches for that bout later in the night.
WWE NXT Match Results:
- Stephanie Vaquer relinquished the NXT Women's North American Title. New champion to be crowned in a Six-Woman Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver.
- Zaria defeated Lash Legend to qualify for the Women's North American Title Ladder Match
- No Quarter Catch Crew knocked off Hank Walker & Tank Ledger
- Ava announced that Oba Femi will defend his NXT Championship against Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans in a Triple Threat Match at Stand & Deliver.
- The Darkstate finally attacked Trick Williams
- Kelani Jordan defeated Roxanne Perez to qualify for the Women's North American Title Ladder Match
- Ricky Saints beat Shawn Spears with the Roshambo to win the NXT Men's North American Championship
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
John Cena Offers Simple Answer On What Fans Can Expect From WWE Heel Run
Vinny Pacifico: From Losing A Tooth On AEW Dynamite To Taking TV & Film By Storm (Exclusive)
Bret Hart Speaks On Hulk Hogan's Lack Of Influence In Wrestling Today
Pat McAfee Facing Potential Legal Action After Comments On Viral Affair Rumor