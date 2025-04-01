John Cena Offers Simple Answer On What Fans Can Expect From WWE Heel Run
The only thing that John Cena is willing to share about the road to WrestleMania 41 and beyond is that fans can expect the unexpected.
The 16-time World Champion recently spoke to People while he was filming a movie in Budapest, which came in the weeks directly following his stunning heel turn at Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Canada.
Fresh off a brutal beat down of WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Cena was asked to provide some more details into his new persona. It was a question that he kindly deflected.
“Here's the stance I'm going to take on it, and I think hopefully I can put it in terms you can understand: We're in the middle of a very riveting season of episodic television and you are kindly asking me to give you spoilers, and I can't do that,” Cena said. “What I did really enjoy about your question is you expressed the unpredictability of WWE programming, and I think that's one strong point of the current state of WWE is its unpredictability in its programming.”- John Cena to People
Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 later this month in Las Vegas.
A victory for him would mean a record-breaking 17th World Championship and an uncertain future for the company. Cena has promised to carry the title into retirement and leave WWE without its top prize.
