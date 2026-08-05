WWE NXT Results [8/4/26]: Did Lola Vice Win Back the NXT Women's Championship?

Lola Vice walked into Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT with an undefeated record in Underground Matches, but that streak hit a wall by the name of Kendal Grey.

The reigning NXT Women's Champion did what Nattie, Shayna Baszler, Kelani Jordan and Jaida Parker could not, and that's outlast Vice in a fight, and she retained her title in the process.

Grey suffered a gnarly-looking fall onto the steel ring steps early on, which required the match to be stopped for a short time, so medical could attempt to stop her right ear from bleeding. With her head wrapped up, Kendal fought through some severe disorientation to win by submission.

Vice may have emerged victorious in this one, but she accidentally took down the referee with a spinning back fist and there was no one to call for the bell when Kendal appeared to pass out in a sleeper. That gave Grey the opportunity to lock in an armbar once the referee was back up, and Vice had no choice but to tap out in what was likely her swansong in NXT.

The NXT Women's Championship Match was one of three on the night. Grey's friend and tag team partner Wren Sinclair faced off against Zaria with her NXT Women's Speed Title and a shot at the NXT Women's North American Championship on the line.

Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes of The Vanity Project also put their NXT Tag Team Titles up for grabs against NXT Men's North American Champion Myles Borne and Tavion Heights. Here's everything you may have missed on Tuesday night's edition of NXT.

WWE NXT Match Results for August 4, 2026:

Thea Hail & Jaida Parker vs. Karmen Petrovic & Nikkita Lyons | WWE

Thea Hail & Jaida Parker defeated Evolve Women's Champion Nikkita Lyons and Karmen Petrovic.

NXT Men's Champion Tony D'Angelo, Grayson Waller and Cruz Montana argued over who was next in line for a title shot. D'Angelo suggested Waller and Montana face each other in a No. 1 Contender's Match.

Wren Sinclair retained the WWE Women's Speed Championship over Zaria via a time-limit draw. Sinclair earned an NXT Women's North American Championship Match as a result.

Tavion Heights and NXT North American Champion Myles Borne defeated The Vanity Project to capture the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Keanu Carver defeated EK Prosper with a small package.

Shiloh Hill announced that he suffered a broken maxilla, which is a facial bone that forms the upper jaw, during his match with Tristan Angels. He'll be out of action for the foreseeable future.

NXT GM Robert Stone was talking on the phone with an unnamed free agent when he was approached by Cruz Montana. Stone informed him that he'd be facing Grayson Waller in an NXT Champion No. 1 Contender's Match next week. Wren Sinclair will also challenge Zaria for the NXT Women's North American Championship next Tuesday night.

What a show of RESPECT between these two 🤝



The future is BRIGHT! @kendalgreywwe | @lolavicewwe pic.twitter.com/2Zfxqh69R3 — WWE (@WWE) August 5, 2026

Kendal Grey defeated Lola Vice via submission in an Underground Match to retain her NXT Women's Championship.