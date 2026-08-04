WWE NXT Preview (8/4/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Three championships are set for this week's NXT at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

NXT Women's Champion Kendal Grey defends her title against a familar foe in Lola Vice, but the setting could favor the former champion.

The two superstars will face off in an NXT Underground Match, with Vice winning all four matches thus far with that stipulation. Her martial arts background figures to be an advantage entering the third singles match between her and Grey, but the current champion is on a mission to prove that she can defeat Vice at her own game.

Who will walk out with the NXT Women's Championship?

Kendal Grey goes back to her roots ahead of The Underground! 🥊@kendalgreywwe pic.twitter.com/oAGJz9KmHL — WWE (@WWE) July 29, 2026

Speaking of Grey, her best friend, Wren Sinclair, will defend the Women's Speed Championship against NXT Women's North American Champion Zaria.

NXT General Manager Robert Stone added that if Sinclair retains the title, she'll get a future opportunity at Zaria's title.

Can Sinclair hold off one of the most dominant superstars in the NXT women's division?

Meanwhile, Myles Borne and Tavion Heights challenge the Vanity Project duo of Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Borne is coming off a successful defense of his NXT North American Championship last week against Kam Hendrix, and Heights has been pushing the idea that the former No Quarter Catch Crew members should reunite for a shot at the gold.

Vanity Project leader Jackson Drake also has his sights set on Borne's title, so he could play a role in how this highly anticipated match unfolds.

The only non-title match announced for the NXT card is Jaida Parker and Thea Hail teaming up to face EVOLVE Women's Champion Nikkita Lyons and Karmen Petrovic.

Parker scored a controversial victory against Nattie a few weeks ago, as it was Hail who threw in the towel to force the referee to ring the bell to give Parker the win.

Plus, what will be the fallout from Grayson Waller's pipebomb promo last week?

The disgruntled WWE main roster star turned his attention to Tony D'Angelo and the NXT Championship afterward, which led to Cruz Montana accidentally hitting the current champion while Waller laughed at them.

With a crowded and chaotic NXT title picture, there could be more chaos with D'Angelo, Waller, Montana, Naraku, Mason Rook, and others on this particular edition.

Here's everything we know about tonight's edition of WWE NXT. Check back for more updates on any additional matches and segments announced for the show.

How to Watch WWE NXT:

Streaming: The CW Network

WWE NXT start time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

WWE NXT location:

Location: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida

WWE NXT Match Card (Announced):

Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey (c) in an NXT Underground Match for the NXT Women's Championship

Myles Borne and Tavion Heights vs. Vanity Project (Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes) (c) for the NXT Tag Team Championship

Jaida Parker and Thea Hail vs. Nikkita Lyons and Karmen Petrovic

Zaria vs. Wren Sinclair (c) for the Women's Speed Championship