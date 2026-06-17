WWE NXT Results [6/16/26]: New Title Match for The Great American Bash Official

The push toward The Great American Bash continued Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Less than two weeks away from their battle for the NXT Women's Championship, Lola Vice and Kendal Grey were paired together in a main event tag team match on NXT against Women's North American Champion Zaria and Kelani Jordan.

Thanks to an assist from Tatum Paxley, Vice emerged victorious over Zaria with a spinning backfist. The celebration was prematurely ended, however, when a brief game of tug of war with Jordan resulted in Kendal Grey accidentally blasting Vice with her own NXT Women's Title belt.

Off the distraction by Tatum Paxley, Lola Vice and Kendal Grey pick up the WIN! ✨



WHAT A MATCH! pic.twitter.com/9V6xXfO3cv — WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2026

Vice and Grey will signed their contract for The Great American Bash next week, as will NXT Men's Champion Tony D'Angelo and Naraku.

Speaking of GAB, a new No. 1 Contender for the NXT Men's North American Championship was determined Tuesday night, and two women advanced to the finals of the WWE Women's Speed Title Tournament.

Here's everything you may have missed from Tuesday night's episode of NXT on The CW Network.

WWE NXT Results 6/16/26:

Kendal Grey | WWE

NXT Women's Champion Lola Vice, NXT Women's North American Champion Zaria, Kendal Grey and Kelani Jordan all participated in a show-opening promo segment. An argument broke out that brought General Manager Robert Stone out to book a tag team match for later in the night.

Tavion Heights defeated Jackson Drake to become the No. 1 Contender for the NXT North American Championship. After Myles Borne emerged to neutralized the rest of The Vanity Project outside the ring, Heights took down Drake with the Height of Glory to punch his ticket to The Great American Bash.

.@TavionHeights is HEADED to The Great American Bash!! 😤



Is the NXT North American Title in his future? pic.twitter.com/cJeZcQEoD6 — WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2026

Izzi Dame defeated Thea Hail to advance to the finals of the WWE Women's Speed Title Tournament. Hail whiffed on a springboard senton attempt, which allowed Dame to hit a running knee and pin the former NXT Women's North American Champion with 43 seconds left on the clock.

Tony D'Angelo sat down with Naraku to discuss their upcoming NXT Championship Match. D'Angelo said he was very skeptical of Naraku's nice guy routine since he arrived in NXT. He knows what he's accomplished in his career, and the levels he was willing to stoop to win the top title in Japan. Tony said he's ready for war, and signed his name on the contract for The Great American Bash. Naraku did not put pen to paper. He just laughed maniacally and said that evil is coming.

Naraku and @TonyDangeloWWE are on a COLLISION COURSE! 😮



Who will leave Great American Bash as NXT Champion? pic.twitter.com/oXgU0cmQVu — WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2026

Nattie defeated Jaida Parker. This was a straight-up fight that saw both women try to beat their opponent into submission. Parker was more than up to the challenge of facing a former WWE Women's Champion, but she ultimately got trapped in the Sharpshooter and tapped out before she could get to the ropes.

A backstage segment featuring Mason Rook, Lizzy Rain, Tristan Angels and Aaron Rourke saw Angels claim to be the real Mr. NXT and challenge Rourke to a Men's Evolve Championship Match.

Arianna Grace defeated Layla Diggs to advance to the finals of the WWE Women's Speed Title Tournament. Diggs took down BirthRight with an impressive moonsault off the top rope, but Grace trapped her with an inside cradle when she slid back into the ring and Arianna stole the win with seconds remaining on the clock.

.@SaquonOffWwe has been through it ALL! 🔥



And he continues to PREVAIL! pic.twitter.com/IgaJlYRhQl — WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2026

NXT Women's Champion Lola Vice & Kendal Grey defeated NXT Women's North American Champion Zaria and Kelani Jordan. A very good tag team match ended in a bit of controversy as Tatum Paxley emerged from the crowd to distract Zaria. Vice capitalized on the opportunity by hitting the spinning backfist to pick up the win for her team. Zaria and Paxley then fought up the ramp to close the show.