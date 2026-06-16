How to Watch NXT Great American Bash 2026: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream

It's a new era for NXT Premium Live Events as The Great American Bash will become the first to broadcast live on The CW Network on Sunday, June 28.

The annual summertime PLE is back under the NXT umbrella for the seventh consecutive year. Once headlined by the likes of Ric Flair, Sting, Diamond Dallas Page and Randy Savage, The Great American Bash now serves as a showcase for the stars of tomorrow.

Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, IYO SKY, Roxanne Perez and Jacy Jayne have all fought in the main event at The Great American Bash since the show's revival, and head of NXT creative Shawn Michaels has two very strong options to close out the show this year. Starting with the upcoming battle for the NXT Women's Championship.

Former EVOLVE Women's Champion Kendal Grey has burst onto the scene in NXT, and after defeating Kelani Jordan in a spectacular No. 1 Contender's Match earlier this month, the former collegiate wrestling star now has her opportunity to face Lola Vice for the NXT Women's Championship.

The NXT Men's Championship will also be on the line at The Great American Bash. Tony D'Angelo's first run with the title is off to a great start with successful defenses over Ethan Page and Kam Hendrix, but he's never faced anyone quite like Naraku.

The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion wasted no time in rising to the top of the card in NXT. In just his third televised match as a member of the WWE roster, Naraku knocked off the impressive Mason Rook to become the new No. 1 Contender for Tony D'Angelo's title.

Myles Borne will also be stepping up to defend his NXT Men's North American Championship at The Great American Bash, but his challenger has yet to be determined. Jackson Drake and Tavion Heights will face each other in a No. 1 Contender's Match on the June 16 edition of NXT.

Here's everything we currently know about The Great American Bash. Check back for updates as more matches will be announced in the coming days.

NXT Great American Bash date:

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026

NXT Great American Bash start time:

Time: 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT)

NXT Great American Bash location:

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

How To Watch NXT Great American Bash:

TV: The CW Network

Streaming: The CW App in the United States and Netflix internationally.

NXT Great American match card (announced):

Tony D'Angelo vs. Naraku | WWE

Tony D'Angelo (c) vs. Naraku for the NXT Men's Championship

Lola Vice (c) vs. Kendal Grey for the NXT Women's Championship

Myles Borne (c) vs. Jackson Drake or Tavion Heights for the NXT Men's North American Championship