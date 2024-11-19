Wrestling On FanNation

WWE NXT Tonight (11/19/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The road to NXT Deadline continues.

Steven Muelhausen

NXT Iron Survivor Challenge
NXT Iron Survivor Challenge / WWE.com

The road to WWE NXT Deadline on Dec. 7 from The Armory in Minneapolis goes down on Tuesday on this week's episode of WWE NXT.

On this week's show, the main focus is all about the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenge, which culminates at Deadline. Three qualifying matches (two women's and one men's) will take place inside the squared circle, highlighted by Stephanie Vaquer taking on Jaida Parker.

Also on the show, a No. 1 contender will be determined to face NXT Heavyweight Champion Trick Williams at Deadline has Ridge Holland battling Andre Chase. Besides a title opportunity at stake, if Chase is defeated then Chase U has to disband.

Here is everything you need to know about the November 19 edition of WWE NXT.

Match Card (Announced)

NXT Heavyweight Title No. 1 Contender's Match: Andre Chase vs. Ridge Holland.

Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jaida Parker

Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Nathan Frazier vs. Eddy Thorpe

 Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Zaria vs. Wren Sinclair

Tony D’Angelo vs. Brooks Jensen

Ashantee ‘Thee’ Adonis & Karmen Petrovic vs. Dion Lennox & Brinley Reece

Fatal Influence will address the NXT audience

How To Watch NXT Tonight

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

TV Channel: The CW Network

Streaming: Fubo TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Peacock (Next day)

Published
Steven Muelhausen
STEVEN MUELHAUSEN

: Steven Muehlhausen is a veteran combat sports writer for various outlets including Sporting News and Yahoo Sports. He can be reached at stevemuehlhausen@yahoo.com and followed on Twitter @SMuehlhausenJr.

