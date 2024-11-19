WWE NXT Tonight (11/19/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The road to WWE NXT Deadline on Dec. 7 from The Armory in Minneapolis goes down on Tuesday on this week's episode of WWE NXT.
On this week's show, the main focus is all about the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenge, which culminates at Deadline. Three qualifying matches (two women's and one men's) will take place inside the squared circle, highlighted by Stephanie Vaquer taking on Jaida Parker.
Also on the show, a No. 1 contender will be determined to face NXT Heavyweight Champion Trick Williams at Deadline has Ridge Holland battling Andre Chase. Besides a title opportunity at stake, if Chase is defeated then Chase U has to disband.
Here is everything you need to know about the November 19 edition of WWE NXT.
Match Card (Announced)
NXT Heavyweight Title No. 1 Contender's Match: Andre Chase vs. Ridge Holland.
Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jaida Parker
Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Nathan Frazier vs. Eddy Thorpe
Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Zaria vs. Wren Sinclair
Tony D’Angelo vs. Brooks Jensen
Ashantee ‘Thee’ Adonis & Karmen Petrovic vs. Dion Lennox & Brinley Reece
Fatal Influence will address the NXT audience
How To Watch NXT Tonight
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
TV Channel: The CW Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Peacock (Next day)