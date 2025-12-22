Significant Update On Danhausen's AEW Contract Status
It's been nearly two years since Danhausen has wrestled a match for AEW, and he may now have just a couple of months left before he becomes a free man.
It was reported earlier this year that the 35-year-old's deal with All Elite Wrestling was set to expire in July, but the company decided to add several months to his contract due to injury time.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select said at the time that Danhausen would have preferred to be cut loose after being used sparingly the past couple of years, but AEW decided against the move for unknown reasons.
Danhausen has not been used whatsoever since then, but Ross Sapp says his wait to hit free agency will be coming to an end relatively shortly.
"Barring some unforeseen contract extension that wouldn’t make much sense... Fightful Select has confirmed that Danhausen’s contract with AEW expires in February of 2026, at least per All Elite Wrestling sources."
Ross Sapp added that Danhausen has not been backstage in a long time, and has not been factored in to any recent AEW creative plans.
WWE reportedly had interest in Danhausen over the summer
Prior to Danhausen receiving his unwanted injury time extension, the folks over at BodySlam reported that WWE had 'major interest' in bringing the eccentric performer into the fold, along with former AEW World Tag Team Champions Private Party.
Neither Marq Quen or Isiah Kassidy have appeared on AEW programming since they dropped the tag titles to the Hurt Syndicate back in January. Their only other match since then came at a House of Glory show in March, and there's been no clear update on their AEW contract status in months.
MORE: AEW Dynamite On 34th Street SPOILERS: Match Results From Taped Show In New York
BodySlam claimed that WWE's interest in both Danhausen and Private Party over the summer stemmed from the company's appetite to add fresh and TV-ready talent to the roster, but a new report from the Wrestling Observer indicates that WWE may not be as interested in either act as they were before.
According to Dave Meltzer, pending free agents who have reached out to WWE recently have been told that the company is not actively looking to bring in new talent. There would be obvious exceptions, however, in the case of someone like Chris Jericho or TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater.
Jericho's contract is due to expire at the end of this year, and WWE is reportedly interested in hosting a retirement tour for the nine-time world champion in 2026.
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com