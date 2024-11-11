WWE Raw (11/11/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Monday Night Raw is back in front of a live audience this week at the Van Andrel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will look to keep their momentum rolling as they defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Meantime, could we possibly get some new details on the new Women's United States Championship that's coming to WWE?
World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER will address his newest challenger after Damian Priest won a Fatal 4-Way No. 1 Contender's Match last week on Raw, while 'Big' Bronson Reed has some explaining to do for taking Seth Rollins out of that match.
Here is your Monday Night Raw Preview:
Match Card (Announced):
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez
We'll find out what's next for 'Big' Bronson Reed
GUNTHER will address Damian Priest becoming the new No. 1 Contender for the World Heavyweight Championship
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will put their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the line tonight, but they'll also be looking for a measure of revenge against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. If it wasn't for Judgement Day's interference, perhaps Bianca or Jade would have won last week's No. 1 Contender's Battle Royal for Liv's Women's World Championship? Can Morgan cap off the greatest year of her career by becoming 3-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with Raquel?
'Big' Bronson Reed will be on Raw following his latest attack on Seth Rollins
Bronson Reed is clearly not done with Seth Rollins. The former World Heavyweight Champion got the better of Reed at Crown Jewel, but then the big man came back around last Monday to cost Rollins an opportunity to win his title back. Reed delivered a Tsunami to Rollins through the announcer's desk to take him out of the No. 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way match. WWE has promised, we'll find out what's next for Reed tonight on Raw.
What will GUNTHER have to say about meeting Damian Priest once again with the World Heavyweight Title on the line?
With Seth Rollins out of commission, Damian Priest was able to take advantage and win last week's No. 1 Contender's Match for the World Heavyweight Championship. The former 'El Campeon' will finally get the opportunity to win his title back from the man who took it from him at SummerSlam. What will GUNTHER have to say to his latest challenger? According to the Ring General, it's not going to be anything good.
How To Watch WWE Monday Night Raw:
Time: 8pm EST (7pm CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV