WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce Addresses Potential In-Ring Return

Adam Pearce hasn't wrestled in a few years, and the Raw general manager recently commented on the possibility that he could lace up his boots again.

Before Pearce joined WWE in 2013, he had a successful in-ring career, winning the NWA World's Heavyweight Championship five times. In WWE, he has primarily worked backstage.

After starting as a guest coach and trainer, he became a producer for the company. Pearce eventually took on an on-screen role as an authority figure in 2020 and, in recent years, has been the general manager of Raw, where he often appears on the show.

I’m incredibly happy for and proud of you. pic.twitter.com/LtVHKKwK3m — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) August 1, 2026

Adam Pearce says he's not interested in wrestling again

In an interview with Matthew Thomas for Super Cool Radio, Pearce was asked about potentially returning to the ring like SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who faced Gunther at SummerSlam.He made it clear that he has no interest in having another match.

“God willing, I will never, ever have another professional wrestling match in my life," Pearce said. "I am directing this specifically into the lens. I am staring...through the fourth wall to every wrestling fan who, every day of my life, asks me that exact question. I have no interest in putting on my [boots], lacing them up, putting on tights."

Pearce added that fans don't want to see a 48-year-old man in tights, and he prefers to be covered up when he appears on screen. However, he also teased that you can never say never in the wrestling business.

"I know what I look like in tights," Pearce said. "I prefer to be covered up. I’m bald as hell, which is sexy. Bald is beautiful. But I have no interest in wrestling again. But never say never."



Pearce has wrestled twice since joining WWE, but he hasn't had a match since 2021. He won a gauntlet match in January 2021, which briefly set him up for a clash with Roman Reigns before Kevin Owens replaced him. In his last in-ring action as of this writing, he and Braun Strowman lost to Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in March 2021.



WWE has teased Pearce's potential in-ring return multiple times over the years, hinting at feuds between the general manager and Drew McIntyre and Gunther, among others. However, these teases have never turned into anything of substance.

As of this writing, it seems unlikely that Pearce will return to the ring anytime soon, but he continues to have a prominent presence on WWE programming regardless.