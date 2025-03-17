Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Raw Live Blog & Results: 3 pm EST Start Time! (3/17/25)

John Cena returns to WWE Raw for the first time since his shocking betrayal of Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. The Takedown on SI will be live blogging starting at 3 p.m. ET!

Rick Ucchino

Cody Rhodes and John Cena will be on Raw!
Cody Rhodes and John Cena will be on Raw! / WWE.com

It's a special edition of Monday Night Raw as WWE's flagship show goes live at 3 p.m. EST in Brussels, Belgium.

John Cena is back for the first time since Elimination Chamber and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has promised to be there as well. The American Nightmare is dying to hear Cena's justification for aligning himself with The Rock ahead of their title fight at WrestleMania 41.

Seth Rollins is also in Belgium and he apparently has a lot to get off his chest after Roman Reigns surprised The Visionary and dropped him with a stomp one week ago.

Women's World Champion IYO SKY and Bianca Belair will sign the contract for their match at WrestleMania 41, Bron Breakker defends his Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor, Penta and Ludwig Kaiser go No Holds Barred, 'Main Event' Jey Uso is in action against Austin Theory and Dakota Kai battles Ivy Nile.

WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (3/17/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The Takedown on SI will be live blogging all Raw long. Make sure to watch along with us, or if you're at work, check back regularly for updates!

Match Card (Announced):

Cody Rhodes and John Cena under the same roof

Women's World Champion IYO SKY & Bianca Belair sign their contract for WrestleMania 41

Seth Rollins to address Roman Reigns' return

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship

Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser in a No Holds Barred Match

Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory

Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

New Report Reveals Aleister Black's Expected WWE Return Date

10 Best Stone Cold Steve Austin Matches In WWE History

Nikki Bella Reveals Backstage Interaction With John Cena At The WWE Royal Rumble

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/WWE