WWE Raw Live Blog & Results: 3 pm EST Start Time! (3/17/25)
It's a special edition of Monday Night Raw as WWE's flagship show goes live at 3 p.m. EST in Brussels, Belgium.
John Cena is back for the first time since Elimination Chamber and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has promised to be there as well. The American Nightmare is dying to hear Cena's justification for aligning himself with The Rock ahead of their title fight at WrestleMania 41.
Seth Rollins is also in Belgium and he apparently has a lot to get off his chest after Roman Reigns surprised The Visionary and dropped him with a stomp one week ago.
Women's World Champion IYO SKY and Bianca Belair will sign the contract for their match at WrestleMania 41, Bron Breakker defends his Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor, Penta and Ludwig Kaiser go No Holds Barred, 'Main Event' Jey Uso is in action against Austin Theory and Dakota Kai battles Ivy Nile.
WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (3/17/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The Takedown on SI will be live blogging all Raw long. Make sure to watch along with us, or if you're at work, check back regularly for updates!
Match Card (Announced):
Cody Rhodes and John Cena under the same roof
Women's World Champion IYO SKY & Bianca Belair sign their contract for WrestleMania 41
Seth Rollins to address Roman Reigns' return
Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship
Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser in a No Holds Barred Match
Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory
Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile
