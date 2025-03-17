Nikki Bella Reveals Backstage Interaction With John Cena At The WWE Royal Rumble
Nikki Bella has opened up on seeing John Cena for the first time in seven years at the WWE Royal Rumble.
Nikki made her surprise return to WWE for the Women's Rumble Match and Cena was also a prominent figure at the premium live event, as he entered the final Royal Rumble Match of his illustrious WWE career.
In an interview with Kristin Cavallari's "Let's Be Honest" podcast, Nikki revealed the exchange between she and her former fiance backstage at the show.
"It was very quick...I was in a circle talking to people. He came to [shake] everyone's hand. He shook my hand. But the thing was, when he walked away, all the girls were like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I'm like, ‘Shh, shh, He’s married, be respectful.' And that was it."- Nikki Bella
Nikki added that it was "great" because of the two "breaking the ice" after their engagement was called off back in 2018.
Cena famously proposed to Nikki in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 33.
Eight years later, Cena is set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
Meanwhile, Nikki recently teased a future appearance in WWE, but said that she doesn't know when that will take place.
H/T People for the transcription.
