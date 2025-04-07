WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (4/7/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Just two episodes of Monday Night Raw are left before WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
The flagship show of WWE goes live tonight from the home of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Wiseman Paul Heyman will be in the building.
CM Punk finally cashed-in his favor this past Friday night on SmackDown and now Heyman must be in the corner of his best friend, instead of his Tribal Chief, at the 'Showcase of the Immortals'.
CM Punk will be in Minneapolis alongside his new corner man, and Seth Rollins has also been announced for the show after he bared witness to Punk's big reveal on Friday night.
Bianca Belair was assigned as the special guest referee for last week's Women's World Championship Match to ensure that there was a decisive winner. Instead, the E-S-T called off the match after falling victim to a couple of inadvertent offensive maneuvers from both competitors.
The controversial decision has left Rhea Ripley on the outside looking in when it comes to WrestleMania 41, but Raw GM Adam Pearce has promised to settle things between The Nightmare, Belair and IYO SKY once and for all later tonight.
Jey Uso and Gunther will come face-to-face after the Ring General unleashed a vicious assault on Jimmy Uso last week, both the Women's Intercontinental Championship and World Tag Team Championships will be on the line and Penta is in action against Dirty Dominik Mysterio.
Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw in Minneapolis.
Jey Uso confronts World Heavyweight Champion Gunther
It was one week ago when Gunther showed just how far he's willing to go to get inside the head of Jey Uso. The Ring General promised to make his life a living Hell along the Road to WrestleMania, and this past Monday night, Jey Uso was zip tied to the ring ropes and forced to watch Gunther beat his brother Jimmy to a bloody pulp. How will Jey respond this week on Raw?
Women's Intercontinental Championship Match
They'll be tag team partners this Friday night on SmackDown, but tonight in Minneapolis they'll be on opposite sides of the ring with the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line. After failing to beat the Role Model in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, Valkyria has made it a priority to prove to herself that she has what it takes to defeat the former WWE Women's Champion.
World Tag Team Championship Match
You may hate them, but there is no denying that the New Day are among the best tag teams in pro wrestling history. They're out to add to their Hall of Fame resume when they challenge the War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championships. Will Kofi Kinston and Xavier Woods capture the gold from a couple of Vikings in Minnesota of all places?
Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio
Two weeks ago Dominik Mysterio was trying to recruit Penta to join the Judgment Day, but that invitation was declined. Dirty Dom cost Penta a shot at becoming the Intercontinental Champion and last week he helped Finn Balor become the first man to pin Penta since he joined WWE. We'll find out later tonight if Dom has what it takes to beat Penta himself, and maybe earn his own IC Title shot.
El Grande Americano competes for Chad Gable
Chad Gable was still too 'sick' to compete last week in London, so out of an abundance of caution, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce proactively ruled him out of action this week in his hometown of Minneapolis. Luckily, El Grande Americano is in tip top shape and is ready to go. The legendary Luchador will compete in a singles match tonight on Raw.
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
Special WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
WWE Raw Location:
Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota