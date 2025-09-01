Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (9/1/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Becky Lynch aligned with her husband to screw over CM Punk at Clash in Paris. Find out what happens next on WWE Raw live from Paris, with a special start time in the United States.

Rick Ucchino

Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch
Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch / WWE

Has a new version of the Two-Man Power Trip come to Monday Night Raw?

Hours after defeating WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella at Clash in Paris to retain her Women's Intercontinental Championship, Becky Lynch interfered in the main event to screw over CM Punk and help her hot husband retain his World Heavyweight Championship.

Seth Rollins already claimed to have held all the power on the Red Brand, but with The Man now a member of The Vision, the scales have somehow been tipped even further in their favor.

The major question coming out of Sunday's Premium Live Event is how does 'The Best in the World' respond to this move by Rollins? Is there anyone in the women's locker room he can call upon to combat Becky Lynch? Or perhaps... is there someone at home he could finally talk out of retirement?

There's no question that the WWE Universe is ready to 'light it up' once again, and if it's going to happen, it may have to come together quickly with Wrestlepalooza less than three weeks away.

First things first, Monday Night Raw goes live this afternoon from Paris, France. The Vision will be in the house to bask in their big victory on Sunday, the Men's Intercontinental Championship will be on the line and we're supposed to get a major update on the future of the Women's World Championship.

CM Punk, Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley are all expected to be at the París La Défense Arena tonight as well. Here's everything we currently know about today's special Labor Day edition of the WWE flagship show. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.

Men's Intercontinental Championship Match

Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio / WWE

Dominik Mysterio has been made it his mission to bring the AAA Mega Championship to the Judgment Day, but his on-going AJ Styles problem has severely hindered those ambitions. The Phenomenal One has been hot on Dom's trail ever since he lied, cheated and stole a victory from him at SummerSlam, but after beating Finn Balor last week, Styles earned one more opportunity to take the Intercontinental Championship from around Mysterio's waist.

Who will Stephanie Vaquer face for the Women's World Championship?

Stephanie Vaquer
Stephanie Vaquer / WWE

Stephanie Vaquer had her sights set on walking into Monday Night Raw in Paris as the new Women's World Champion, but her title match at WWE Clash in Paris was called off after Naomi had to relinquish the gold. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce reassured The Dark Angel that she was still the No. 1 Contender, but that he needed more time to figure out her new opponent. He promised that his decision would be made by today.

How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:

Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw

WWE Raw Start Time:

Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

WWE Raw Location:

Location: París La Défense Arena, Paris, France

WWE Raw Card:

WWE Clash in Paris fallout

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Adam Pearce has promised an update on the vacated Women's World Championship

Published
Rick Ucchino
