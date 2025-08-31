Reason Roman Reigns Was Written Off Television At WWE Clash in Paris Revealed
Roman Reigns was victorious over Bronson Reed Sunday afternoon at WWE Clash in Paris, but he didn't walk out of the París La Défense Arena feeling like a winner.
Both Reed and Bron Breakker executed a vicious post-match assault that saw The Tribal Chief take multiple spears, including one through the commentary desk, and several Tsunamis.
Eventually, The Vision would allow the medical personnel at ringside to place Reigns on a stretcher and take him out of the building to a local medical facility.
Many may have assumed that the angle was done to write Reigns off of television for a while and those assumptions are reportedly accurate. PWInsider says The Tribal Chief will be heading to Australia for his next Hollywood production.
"Roman Reigns will officially begin filming Street Fighter next week," Mike Johnson reported Sunday afternoon. "Reigns is slated to be on set until the end of September, finishing sometime the week of 9/26, as long as everything runs on schedule."
That timeline would mean that Reigns will miss out on Wrestlepalooza coming up on Saturday, Septmber 20, which is the big WWE Premium Live Event debut on ESPN DTC.
Who is Roman Reigns portraying in Street Fighter?
Roman Reigns will bring to life the villainous Akuma. Originally a secret character and alternative boss to M. Bison in Super Street Fighter II, which was released back in 1993.
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was also cast in the film. The American Nightmare has already been off television for the past three weeks while fulfilling his production commitments. Rhodes is playing U.S. Air Force pilot Guile in the film.
Rhodes was taken out during the first SmackDown after SummerSlam, when Drew McIntyre delivered a thunderous Claymore Kick that sent the WWE Champion crashing head first through the commentary desk.
Cody is expected to be back on screen shortly, however. It is widely believed that he'll be facing the Scottish Warrior at Wrestlepalooza with the WWE Championship on the line. It would be his first title defense since defeating John Cena at the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' to capture the WWE Championship for the second time in his career.
