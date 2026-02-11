CM Punk Raises Staggering Amount of Money for Local Chicago Charity

CM Punk has a busy schedule as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion on WWE Raw.

The champion is set to headline WWE Elimination Chamber in his hometown of Chicago in a title match against Finn Balor. As it stands today, Punk is also scheduled to wrestle Roman Reigns for the world title in the main event of WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

Reigns was this year's men's Royal Rumble match winner. Because of that, he earned a world title shot of his choosing at WrestleMania. Last week on Raw, Reigns officially chose Punk.

While busy fighting away a building horde of championship contenders, Punk has made sure to honor his late pet, Larry. Punk teamed up with a local pizza restaurant in Chicago and the PAWS animal shelter on the Slice To Meet You Campaign.

CM Punk raises over $50,000 for local animal charity and shelter in Chicago

According to a social media post by Piece Chicago, the pizza partner for the promotion, the campaign raised $51,000 for PAWS Chicago. Punk and Piece Chicago created and sold a specialty pizza called The Larry. For each $35 dollar pizza sold, $70 was donated to PAWS. In total, 730 pizzas were sold.

"Thank you, CM Punk," Piece Chicago wrote on social media. "You’ve helped give so many deserving pets the chance to live and bring joy to the lives they touch. You are our champion."

Punk defeated Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event last year to win the title, which was vacated by Seth Rollins due to injury.

He also recently defended his championship against Finn Balor at a WWE Raw event in Belfast, Ireland. After the loss, Balor attacked Punk from behind the following week and left him lying in a heap in the middle of the ring.

This week, Balor demanded a championship match and was denied. However, Punk argued with Adam Pearce to give him the match because he wanted revenge. Eventually, Pearce relented and made the bout official for Elimination Chamber.

CM Punk | Netflix

WWE Elimination Chamber airs live on ESPN and Netflix (internationally) on February 28 from inside the United Center in Chicago. Other announced matches for the show include the men's Elimination Chamber match, the women's Elimination Chamber match, Becky Lynch vs, AJ Lee for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, and more.

Both Chamber matches will have significant WrestleMania implications.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

WWE Reportedly Interested in Top Free Agent

Jesse Ventura Slams Donald Trump’s WWE Hall of Fame Inclusion

Major Update on AJ Styles' WWE Contract Status

More Details About Samoa Joe's Injury Have Been Revealed