WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (4/14/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
WWE presents the WrestleMania 41 go-home edition of Raw on Netflix tonight, live from Sacramento, California.
While we don't have much in the way of announced matches, there are several major stars confirmed for Raw on Monday night. Perhaps none bigger than Roman Reigns.
But he won't be alone. The three stars who will headline WrestleMania 41's night one will be in Sacramanto on Monday night for the final build to the biggest show of the year.
Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Paul Heyman will be in the building
Raw GM Adam Pearce confirmed that Reigns, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Paul Heyman will all be in the building ahead of their massive triple threat match at WrestleMania 41. That match will main event night one of WrestleMania this Saturday.
In last week's main event segment, Heyman told the world he'd always be loyal to Reigns and CM Punk, no matter the corner he's in at WrestleMania. Rollins then came down to the ring to confront Heyman, detailing how Reigns and Punk didn't respect him. Rollins told Heyman he could help get him out of his bad spot, and after pushing Heyman to the corner of the ring CM Punk ran down to the ring to attack Rollins.
Rollins and Punk brawled in the ringside area where Punk tried and missed to hit him with a stomp. The two would make their way back into the ring where Rollins would connect with a stomp on Punk instead. As Heyman would attend to Punk, Rollins would attempt to stomp Heyman but purposefully miss. He then told Heyman that he now owed him a favor as well.
Gunther on his match vs Jey Uso
Also announced for the show is World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, who will be defending his title against Jey Uso during night one of WrestleMania on Saturday night. Uso won the 2025 Royal Rumble and will be attempting to win his first-ever world championship. Uso has not, as of this writing, been confirmed for the show.
Last week, Uso confronted Gunther in the ring about his bloody attack on Jimmy. He told Gunther that while he once feared him, he no longer had any fear left after the attack on his brother. He then told Gunther to say a prayer for both of them ahead of their WrestleMania match as he wants to be forgiven for what he has to do there,
Bayley vs Liv Morgan
Bayley will be in action in a singles bout against Liv Morgan. This is a small preview of the tag team match that will occur at WrestleMania 41, as Bayley and Lyra Valkyria will challenge Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on Sunday.
Last week, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria matched up against each other for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Bayley would lose the match to Valkyria, becoming upset after the loss. After almost blowing her off, Bayley would eventually return to the ring to congratulate her with a hug.
AJ Styles vs Karrion Kross
AJ Styles and Logan Paul are both also announced for Raw on Netflix, six days ahead of their match that will occur during day two (Sunday) of WrestleMania 41. Styles will take on Karrion Kross in singles action.
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
WWE Raw Location:
Location: Sacramento, California