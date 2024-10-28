WWE Raw Preview (10/28/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Monday Night Raw is live tonight from the battlegrounds of Pennsylvania. It's the Crown Jewel go-home edition taking place at the GIANT Center in Hershey.
A shot at the World Tag Team Championships is on the line tonight as the LWO, New Day and War Raiders meet in the finals of the No. 1 Contenders tournament. Dominik Mysterio, meantime, is looking to take a huge step toward reclaiming the World Heavyweight Championship for the Judgment Day.
GUNTHER, Damian Priest, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley are all expected on the show tonight ahead of Crown Jewel, but will we hear from the now two-time Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker after his controversial victory over Jey Uso? Will more choas erupt between Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed ahead of their colossal showdown this weekend?
Here is your Monday Night Raw Preview:
Match Card (Announced)
Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser
Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile
Dominik Mysterio faces a former World Champion
Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs The New Day vs War Raiders in the World Tag Team Championship No.1 Contenders Tournament Final
Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser are ready to put on another banger
A white hot summer rivalry will be renewed tonight on Monday Night Raw. Sheamus is always down for a good fight, especially when provided the opportunity to beat up on Ludwig Kaiser. The Celtic Warrior will look to keep his momentum rolling after beating Pete Dunne earlier this month in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match.
Zelina Vega and Ivy Nile square off following last week's confrontation
You can always count on Zelina Vega to come to the defense of her LWO teammates. Last week during the WWE World Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender's Tournament, she wasted no time in pulling out chancla on Chad Gable as he attempted to give an assist to American Made. The move sparked a brawl between Vega and Ivy Nile at ringside, which set up tonight's match up.
Can Dominik Mysterio prove he deserves a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship?
Finn Balor has concerns that his old pal Damian Priest could once again become the World Heavyweight Champion. With eyes on bringing the gold back to the Judgment Day before that can happen, Dirty Dom has stepped up to prove he deserves a shot at GUNTHER. GM Adam Pearce is giving him the opportunity tonight against a mystery opponent. All we know is that they are a former World Champion.
WWE World Tag Team Championship No.1 Contender's Tournament
While the Judgment Day has their sights set on the World Heavyweight Championship, they'll soon need to turn their attention toward the next challengers for the World Tag Team Championships. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will have to put their titles on the line against the winner of tonight's triple threat match between Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee, The New Day and the returning War Raiders. Will Xavier Woods' new all business attitude lead he and Kofi Kingston to victory or will his recent actions end up costing the 12-time Tag Team Champions their shot at lucky 13?
How To Watch WWE Raw Tonight
Time: 8pm EST (7pm CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV