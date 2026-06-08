WWE Raw Preview (6/8/26): Special Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

WWE is putting a bow on the first leg of its summer European tour as WWE Raw emanates from Paris, France, this afternoon.

Fresh off his dominating performance in the opening round of the King of the Ring Tournament, General Manager Adam Pearce says that Oba Femi will be kicking off the latest edition of the Red Brand when the broadcast goes live at 2 p.m. ET on Netflix.

The Ruler sent a warning to Brock Lesnar last week, promising that he would see him again in the near future. Will he send another message to The Beast later today, or will he turn his attention to Dominik Mysterio, whom he'll soon see in the King of the Ring semifinals?

"I'll see you down the line" 👀@Obaofwwe with a MESSAGE for Brock Lesnar! pic.twitter.com/THimGoIpXZ — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2026

Both the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments will continue Monday with two more opening round Fatal 4-Way Matches, and there will also be two big title matches for the fine folks in the City of Love.

Penta will be putting his Men's Intercontinental Championship on the line against Rey Mysterio, and Sol Ruca will defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship for the first time when she goes one-on-one with Lyra Valkyria.

World Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker and Austin Theory are also being advertised for the show, as are The Usos. Here's everything we know about this afternoon's episode of WWE Raw from Paris. Check back for updates as more matches and segments may be announced ahead of airtime.

Men's Intercontinental Championship Match

Penta vs. Rey Mysterio | WWE

Penta is closing in on 100 days as the Men's Intercontinental Champion, and he's had an incredible stretch of title defenses as of late, including at WrestleMania 42, where he emerged victorious in a chaotic Six-Pack Ladder Match.

He'll look to keep his momentum rolling this afternoon against WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, a title defense that Penta says is the most meaningful in his entire career.

Women's Intercontinental Championship Match

Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria | WWE

Sol Ruca's first victory via pinfall as a member of the main roster came in grand fashion when she defeated Becky Lynch at Clash in Italy to become the new Women's Intercontinental Champion. Five days before they compete with Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill in the Queen of the Ring Tournament, Ruca will defend her title for the first time against the inaugural Women's IC Champion, Lyra Valkyria.

King of the Ring Fatal 4-Way Match

King of the Ring Fatal 4-Way | WWE

One former world champion and three hungry competitors who are looking to catapult themselves to new heights in WWE. Seth Rollins is no stranger to either Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes, and if he wants another opportunity to face one of his two career rivals, he'll have to overcome Je'Von Evans, Ricky Saints, and big Talla Tonga in his opening round King of the Ring Fatal 4-Way Match in Paris.

Queen of the Ring Fatal 4-Way Match

Queen of the Ring Fatal 4-Way Match | WWE

Liv Morgan is on the hunt for more gold, but if she wants a shot at WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley later this summer, she'll have to advance beyond her Queen of the Ring Fatal 4-Way Match first. That will be no easy feat as the reigning Women's World Champion will take on old rival Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss and Chelsea Green in the opening round of the tournament Monday afternoon.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw this afternoon:

Watch: Netflix

WWE Raw location:

Location: Accor Arena, Paris, France

WWE Raw card:

Oba Femi will kick off the show

Men's Intercontinental Championship Match: Penta (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

Women's Intercontinental Championship Match: Sol Ruca (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

King of the Ring Opening Round Fatal 4-Way Match: Seth Rollins vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Ricky Saints vs. Talla Tonga

Queen of the Ring Opening Round Fatal 4-Way Match: Women's World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green