Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar and More Announced for July 13 Raw
The road to SummerSlam brings WWE to Dallas on Monday night, and this week's edition of Raw is shaping up to be a big one fitting enough for the state of Texas.
WWE's flagship show will go live on Netflix from the American Airlines Center and all the heavy hitters are scheduled to be in attendance.
General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media Sunday afternoon to announce that World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will be in the house to sign their contract for SummerSlam, and Brock Lesnar will also be back on the Red Brand to address Oba Femi ahead of their Hell in a Cell Match.
We know the Men's Intercontinental Championship will be defended during the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' on either Saturday, August 1 or Sunday, August 2, but we do not know who will be stepping up to challenge Penta. We'll find that out by end of the night tomorrow as Chad Gable, Je'Von Evans, Joe Hendry, Dominik Mysterio, Rusev and Ethan Page meet in a No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match.
IYO SKY is just weeks away from challenging Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam, but before her big match in Minnesota, the Genius of the Sky will be in Roxanne Perez's home state of Texas to go one-on-one with The Prodigy.
And while Adam Pearce excluded it from his weekly rundown, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria are also scheduled to meet face-to-face for the first time since Lyra's brutal betrayal of The Role Model.
The next edition of Saturday Night's Main Event is also just days away, so fans can expect the build up this weekend's big show at Madison Square Garden to continue on Monday night. With all of the Judgment Day scheduled to be in Dallas, it's safe to assume that Danhausen will be assembling his lab somewhere deep inside the American Airlines Center.
We'll have more info on Monday night's show when our WWE Raw preview goes live at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT) tomorrow morning here on The Takedown on SI.
WWE Raw card for July 13 (announced):
- World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins SummerSlam contract signing
- Brock Lesnar returns to WWE Raw
- Men's Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match: Chad Gable vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. Joe Hendry vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Rusev vs. Ethan Page
- IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez
- Bayley and Lyra Valkyria meet face-to-face
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino