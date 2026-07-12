Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar and More Announced for July 13 Raw

The road to SummerSlam brings WWE to Dallas on Monday night, and this week's edition of Raw is shaping up to be a big one fitting enough for the state of Texas.

WWE's flagship show will go live on Netflix from the American Airlines Center and all the heavy hitters are scheduled to be in attendance.

General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media Sunday afternoon to announce that World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will be in the house to sign their contract for SummerSlam, and Brock Lesnar will also be back on the Red Brand to address Oba Femi ahead of their Hell in a Cell Match.

Your OFFICIAL #WWERaw Mini-Preview for TOMORROW NIGHT in Dallas!



📺: 8e/5p and LIVE around the world on @Netflix! @WWE pic.twitter.com/sfVGODqzdI — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) July 12, 2026

We know the Men's Intercontinental Championship will be defended during the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' on either Saturday, August 1 or Sunday, August 2, but we do not know who will be stepping up to challenge Penta. We'll find that out by end of the night tomorrow as Chad Gable, Je'Von Evans, Joe Hendry, Dominik Mysterio, Rusev and Ethan Page meet in a No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match.

IYO SKY is just weeks away from challenging Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam, but before her big match in Minnesota, the Genius of the Sky will be in Roxanne Perez's home state of Texas to go one-on-one with The Prodigy.

And while Adam Pearce excluded it from his weekly rundown, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria are also scheduled to meet face-to-face for the first time since Lyra's brutal betrayal of The Role Model.

The next edition of Saturday Night's Main Event is also just days away, so fans can expect the build up this weekend's big show at Madison Square Garden to continue on Monday night. With all of the Judgment Day scheduled to be in Dallas, it's safe to assume that Danhausen will be assembling his lab somewhere deep inside the American Airlines Center.

We'll have more info on Monday night's show when our WWE Raw preview goes live at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT) tomorrow morning here on The Takedown on SI.

WWE Raw card for July 13 (announced):

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins | WWE

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins SummerSlam contract signing

Brock Lesnar returns to WWE Raw

Men's Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match: Chad Gable vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. Joe Hendry vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Rusev vs. Ethan Page

IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria meet face-to-face