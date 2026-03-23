WWE Raw Preview (3/23/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Just 26 days remain until the annual 'Showcase of the Immortals' takes place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and the build continues tonight when WWE's flagship show emanates from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The WWE Universe is still buzzing over what we all witnessed last week on WWE Raw, when Oba Femi strut his way down to the ring and planted Brock Lesnar with a massive Fall from Grace. The Ruler then emphatically accepted Lesnar's open challenge for WrestleMania 42.

It's not often that someone is able to outmuscle The Beast, even if Seth Rollins did provide a small assist, and Brock will offer his response later tonight when he appears live on Netflix.

THE RULER IS HERE AND JUST DROPPED BROCK LESNAR! 👑



DId @Obaofwwe just accept Brock Lesnar's Open Challenge for #WrestleMania? pic.twitter.com/hL9UvXmV7O — WWE (@WWE) March 17, 2026

The recent war of words between World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Roman Reigns finally escalated to physicality last Monday night when The Best in the World clocked The OTC with a right hand. The next chapter of this heated rivalry will be written tonight when both men come face-to-face again, less than four weeks out from their clash at WrestleMania 42.

Speaking of heated rivalries, Becky Lynch has made it perfectly clear that she's not done with AJ Lee. Moments after she successfully defended her newly won Women's Intercontinental Championship against Bayley, The Man came back around to attack Lee from behind. Lynch is scheduled to appear on Raw tonight to explain her actions.

There are also four huge matches on the card for this show, headlined by Penta defending his Men's Intercontinental Championship against Dominik Mysterio. Je'Von Evans will face Grayson Waller, and over in the men's tag team division, The Usos will battle The Vision in a non-title match.

Finally, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria will take on The Kabuki Warriors as both teams look to carve a path toward WrestleMania 42.

Rhea Ripley is being advertised for the show locally as well, and she may be on the lookout for some backup after Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab ganged up on her Friday night on SmackDown. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw in Beantown. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.

Men's Intercontinental Championship Match: Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio

Penta has promised to be a fighting Men's Intercontinental Champion, and he's following through with his third title defense in as many weeks. He's already knocked off El Grande Americano and Dragon Lee, in spectacular fashion, and now he'll put the gold up for grabs in a rematch with Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom is returning to action after a brief stint in concussion protocol, and he's aiming to become a three-time IC Champ now that Finn Balor is no longer involved in Judgment Day business.

The Usos vs. The Vision

The Usos vs. The Vision | WWE

Logan Paul and Austin Theory are the only two members of The Vision still standing, and they are looking to build some positive momentum ahead of WrestleMania. Paul Heyman says he needs some leverage if he's going to be able to handle The Vision's Seth Rollins problem, and the leverage he requires is currently around the waists of Jey and Jimmy Uso. Paul and Theory would take a major step toward capturing the World Tag Team Titles with a win over the champions in Boston.

Lyra Valkyria and Bayley vs. The Kabuki Warriors

Lyra Valkyria & Bayley vs. The Kabuki Warriors | WWE

After coming up short against Women's Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee last week, Bayley is in real danger of missing out on WrestleMania for the second year in a row. Lyra Valkyria has vowed to make sure she gets back on the grand stage, and they've both now turned their focus toward earning a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. The Kabuki Warriors also want their opportunity to unseat Nia Jax and Lash Legend. The winner of tonight's match may just get that chance in Las Vegas.

Grayson Waller vs. Je’Von Evans

With Xavier Woods out injured, Kofi Kingston has been trying his best to recruit Je'Von Evans into the New Day. Kingston sees a bit of himself in the young newcomer to Raw, but his efforts to mentor Je'Von went sideways last Monday night. Both Grayson Waller and Danhausen got involved in a backstage segment, which ended in Waller being cursed. We'll see how well that works out for him tonight when he goes one-on-one with Evans.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to WWE Raw

WWE Raw location:

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

WWE Raw card:

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Roman Reigns return to Raw

Brock Lesnar reacts to Oba Femi answering his WrestleMania open challenge

Becky Lynch will address her attack on Women's Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee

Penta (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

World Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Vision in a non-title match

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs The Kabuki Warriors