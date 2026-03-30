WWE Raw Preview (3/30/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The biggest show of the year is less than three weeks away, which makes tonight a pretty good night for a stop at the world's most famous arena.

WWE Monday Night Raw is set to take over Madison Square Garden, and both World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Roman Reigns will be inside the building.

The Best in the World may have even more legit questions about the true identity of the Tribal Chief after he was the victim of a Bloodline beatdown one week ago, where Jey Uso appeared to be calling the shots. Regardless, this rivalry is showing no signs of cooling down ahead of WrestleMania 42.

Speaking of Jey Uso, he and his brother will headline three championship matches on the night as The Usos defend their World Tag Team Titles against The Vision in a New York Street Fight. Nia Jax and Lash Legend will also put their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on the line against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, while Penta and Kofi Kingston battle for the Men's Intercontinental Championship.

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to be on Raw tonight to address his latest encounter with Oba Femi, plus IYO SKY and Raquel Rodriguez will go one-on-one. Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer and Rhea Ripley are both being advertised locally and there may be a few surprise appearances as well.

Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of WWE Raw from Madison Square Garden. Check back for updates as more matches and segments may get announced prior to the show going live on Netflix.

New York Street Fight for the WWE World Tag Team Championship

The Usos vs. The Vision | WWE

Jey Uso has let anger and aggression get the better of him in recent weeks. We saw it in the main event segment with CM Punk last Monday, but also earlier in the night when he clocked Logan Paul with a pair of brass knuckles right in front of the referee. The DQ victory for The Vision in that non-title match has now earned Paul and Austin Theory an opportunity to become World Tag Team Champions, and there will be no disqualifications under street fight rules.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match

The Irresistible Forces vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria | WWE

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria have been chasing down a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles for quite some time, and they finally earned one by defeating The Kabuki Warriors last Monday night. The Irresistible Forces have been fighting off challenges from The Bella Twins and Charlexa in recent weeks as well, prompting Bayley and Lyra to make a surprise appearance this past Friday on SmackDown to serve as a reminder that they are the major players in the tag division.

WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship Match

Penta vs. Kofi Kingston | WWE

Penta has promised to be a fighting champion from the moment he won the Men's Intercontinental Title, and he's delivered with successful defenses against El Grande Americano, Dragon Lee and Dominik Mysterio. He issued an open challenge on social media over the weekend, and interestingly enough, it was answered by Kofi Kingston. After his efforts to recruit Je'Von Evans into the New Day fell short, Kofi will now attempt to win the very title that Evans set his sights on last week.

IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez

IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez | WWE

IYO SKY has had her issues with the Judgment Day over the past few weeks, in particular Raquel Rodriguez. The Genius of the Sky has been on the wrong end of multiple attacks at the hands of Big Sexy, and she returned the favor two weeks ago by helping out Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer during her match with Rodriguez. The former Women's World Champion will now get her shot at Raquel tonight inside Madison Square Garden.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to WWE Raw

WWE Raw location:

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York

WWE Raw card:

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Roman Reigns will both be under one roof

Brock Lesnar returns to Monday Night Raw

The Usos (c) vs. Logan Paul & Austin Theory for the WWE World Tag Team Championship in a New York Street Fight

The Irresistable Forces vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Penta (c) vs. Kofi Kingston for the Men's Intercontinental Championship