Several WWE SmackDown Stars Expected at Madison Square Garden Monday Night

More surprise appearances appear to be in store for Monday night's episode of WWE Raw from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

It was already reported Sunday afternoon that Roxanne Perez was planned for the show. The Prodigy had to take time off after having a benign cyst removed from her back shortly after the Royal Rumble, but the expectation is that she'll return to television tomorrow night.

Word has now surfaced that four other women are expected at the world's most famous arena to continue their push toward WrestleMania 42, including two members of the SmackDown locker room.

The Bella Twins, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss will be in New York for WWE Raw Monday Night

Nikki Bella | Netflix

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will be on the line Monday night when Nia Jax and Lash Legend defend the titles against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, who earned the opportunity via their recent win over the Kabuki Warriors.

Bayley and Lyra are coming off a surprise appearance this past Friday night on SmackDown, where they arrived just in the nick of time to save The Bella Twins and Charlexa from a post-match assault at the hands of the Irresistible Forces.

The folks over at BodySlam are now reporting that Nikki and Brie, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss may be ready to return the favor as they will all be backstage inside Madison Square Garden Monday night.

This is a positive report for Nikki Bella in particular. The former Women's Champion appeared to suffer a leg injury during her match Friday night, but the severity of it was unknown coming out of the show. She was able to return to television later Friday night for a backstage segment, for what that's worth.

Regardless of which team walks out of MSG tomorrow night with the Women's Tag Team Championship belts in their possession, all of these teams are reportedly penciled in to be facing each other in a Fatal 4-Way Match at WrestleMania 42 next month.

The timing of Roxanne Perez's return is interesting, because with the 'Showcase of the Immortals' less than three weeks away, you would have to believe that the WWE creative team has a plan of utilizing her in some fashion that weekend in Las Vegas.

Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez | Netfli

That could simply be in a backup role to Liv Morgan as she challenges Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship, or perhaps there's still time to get Perez and Raquel Rodriguez in the mix for the women's tag titles.

I'll continue to say it until someone gives me a good reason not to do it — Five-team Women's TLC Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Book it, please.