Huge Jacob Fatu Segment, Paige, Brie Bella and More Announced for May 11 WWE Raw
The WWE train rolls right along as the company's flagship show takes over the Food City Center in Knoxville, Tennessee tomorrow night, just two days removed from the chaotic ending of Backlash.
Jacob Fatu did not leave Tampa, Florida with the World Heavyweight Championship around his waist, but he did stand tall over Roman Reigns by the end of the night. He took out several WWE officials in the process, including Raw General Manager Adam Pearce.
Scrap Daddy returned to social media Sunday evening to let everyone know that he's doing just fine, as is producer Shane Helms, and that Jacob Fatu may not be in store for a fun evening on Monday. After failing to beat The Tribal Chief this past Saturday night, The Samoan Werewolf will now have to take part in a Roman Reigns Acknowledgment Ceremony live on Netflix.
The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will also be in the house on Monday night. The Judgment Day issued a challenge last week for Paige and Brie Bella to show their faces on Raw, and even though they have their hands plenty full with the tag teams over on SmackDown, Adam Pearce says that both ladies will be in Knoxville to answer the call from Liv Morgan and company.
It's nice to see that Paige is doing just fine after being busted open this past Friday night and is ready to get back to work already.
Two matches have also now been made official, including the return of the Oba Femi Open Challenge. Who could possibly want a piece of The Ruler after he decimated Otis in a matter of minutes last week on Raw? We'll all find out soon enough.
There will also be a six-man tag team match between The Street Profits and Joe Hendry, and The Vision's Bron Breakker, Logan Paul and Austin Theory.
Former World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch are both being advertised for the show as well. We will provide more information tomorrow morning at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT) when The Takedown on SI's full Monday Night Raw preview becomes available..
Current WWE Raw card for May 11, 2026:
- Jacob Fatu takes part in a Roman Reigns Acknowledgement Ceremony
- WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella answer Judgment Day's call to come to Raw
- Oba Femi Open Challenge
- The Street Profits and Joe Hendry vs. Bron Breakker, Logan Paul and Austin Theory in a Six-Man Tag Team Match
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com