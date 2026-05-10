Huge Jacob Fatu Segment, Paige, Brie Bella and More Announced for May 11 WWE Raw

The WWE train rolls right along as the company's flagship show takes over the Food City Center in Knoxville, Tennessee tomorrow night, just two days removed from the chaotic ending of Backlash.

Jacob Fatu did not leave Tampa, Florida with the World Heavyweight Championship around his waist, but he did stand tall over Roman Reigns by the end of the night. He took out several WWE officials in the process, including Raw General Manager Adam Pearce.

Scrap Daddy returned to social media Sunday evening to let everyone know that he's doing just fine, as is producer Shane Helms, and that Jacob Fatu may not be in store for a fun evening on Monday. After failing to beat The Tribal Chief this past Saturday night, The Samoan Werewolf will now have to take part in a Roman Reigns Acknowledgment Ceremony live on Netflix.

Your OFFICIAL #WWERaw Mini-Preview for tomorrow night in Knoxville, Tennessee!



📺: 8e/5p and LIVE around the world on @Netflix! pic.twitter.com/r1sPET93Zs — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) May 10, 2026

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will also be in the house on Monday night. The Judgment Day issued a challenge last week for Paige and Brie Bella to show their faces on Raw, and even though they have their hands plenty full with the tag teams over on SmackDown, Adam Pearce says that both ladies will be in Knoxville to answer the call from Liv Morgan and company.

It's nice to see that Paige is doing just fine after being busted open this past Friday night and is ready to get back to work already.

Two matches have also now been made official, including the return of the Oba Femi Open Challenge. Who could possibly want a piece of The Ruler after he decimated Otis in a matter of minutes last week on Raw? We'll all find out soon enough.

There will also be a six-man tag team match between The Street Profits and Joe Hendry, and The Vision's Bron Breakker, Logan Paul and Austin Theory.

Former World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch are both being advertised for the show as well. We will provide more information tomorrow morning at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT) when The Takedown on SI's full Monday Night Raw preview becomes available..

Current WWE Raw card for May 11, 2026:

Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns | Netflix

Jacob Fatu takes part in a Roman Reigns Acknowledgement Ceremony

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella answer Judgment Day's call to come to Raw

Oba Femi Open Challenge

The Street Profits and Joe Hendry vs. Bron Breakker, Logan Paul and Austin Theory in a Six-Man Tag Team Match