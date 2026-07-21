WWE Raw Results & Booking Grades (7/20/26): Has Rollins Found a New Ally? SummerSlam Match Added

Tonight's episode of WWE Raw took place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Last week's episode featured the SummerSlam contract signing between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE Raw results:

Tonight's episode of Raw kicked off with tag team action as Je'Von Evans teamed with Dragon Lee to take on the World Tag Team Champions, Bron Breakker and Austin Theory of The Vision, in a non-title matchup. The finish of the match saw Breakker hit Lee with a spear to score the pinfall victory for his team. After the match, The Vision continued their attack until Otis and Akira Tozawa made the save, but eventually got beaten down as well.

Booking Grade: 6/10

The Vision feels like an afterthought compared to this time last year, feuding with the midcard

If the champions aren't going to lose, why aren't the titles on the line?

Evans and Lee make for an entertaining tag team

Nearly BREAKKING Dragon Lee in half! 🤯



The Vision pick up the WIN! pic.twitter.com/6JOG1i7dp4 — WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2026

Backstage, The Judgment Day corner Danhausen and demand their money back. Danhausen promises to go and find it and runs off.

Another vignette for Big Cass airs, oddly enough; there's still no sign of Enzo Amore, who had been reportedly scheduled to return to the company alongside his former tag team partner.

Something BIG is coming ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/B565Fg1eoM — WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2026

Will Danhausen give The Judgment Day their money back?

Back in the arena, Danhausen makes his way to the ring with a suitcase of some sort to speak with the WWE Universe. Danhausen said he doesn't want The Judgment Day's money, nor does he want to give it back to them, so he wants to give it to the fans instead. This brings out The Judgment Day, who demand their money back. Danhausen curses the trio and is immediately attacked.

Joe Hendry hits the ring to make the save as Liv Morgan escapes with the suitcase, but does it actually have any money in it? Backstage, Adam Pearce tries to settle things as McDonagh realizes the suitcase is full of fake money, tossing it and accidentally hitting Oba Femi. Pearce made an impromptu match between Femi and McDonagh that saw Femi obliterate The Judgment Day member. To make matters worse for The Judgment Day, Mysterio will face Hendry later on.

Booking Grade: 8/10

It put Danhausen in front of the live crowd

Joe Hendry got a nice pop for making the save

Oba Femi looks like an unstoppable monster heading into SummerSlam

The enemy of my enemy is my friend?

While Michael Cole and Corey Graves speak at the commentator's table, Solo Sikoa hops the barricade and gets in the ring. Sikoa admits he's not even supposed to be there but has a proposal for Seth Rollins and calls him to the ring. Rollins comes out and welcomes him to "Monday Night Rollins" before asking what he can do for him.

Sikoa said he's there to talk and tells him that the Bloodline is going to make sure the numbers game is against Rollins at SummerSlam so he is unable to win the title and offers to have his back during the match. Rollins said Sikoa brought up a lot of good points and wants to think about it. When Rollins goes to leave, Sikoa pulls him back and tells him there's nothing to think about and says the game plan works since Rollins already did it for Cody Rhodes.

This brought out Jacob Fatu, and Solo Sikoa took off through the crowd. Rollins wasted no time blasting Fatu with a superkick before leaving the ring himself.

Booking Grade: 10/10

The rehabilitation of Solo Sikoa's character continues

Touching upon history when Rollins had Rhodes back to beat Roman was a plus

Jacob Fatu continues his mission to get Sikoa back in The Bloodline

Jacob Fatu tried to intervene but Seth Rollins STANDS TALL! 😤@WWERollins pic.twitter.com/T7Je0sIqpQ — WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2026

The Intercontinental Title picture on display in tag team action

Another tag match takes place as Ethan Page and Rusev teamed up to take on Chad Gable and his SummerSlam opponent, WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta. The finish of the match saw Gable force Rusev to tap out with a grapevine ankle lock.

Booking Grade: 8/10

Chad Gable's clapping entrance seems to be getting over with the WWE Universe

The right team won, keeping the champion and challenger strong going into SummerSlam

The match itself felt like it went a bit too long

Backstage, Seth Rollins finds Jacob Fatu and dares him to hit him. Fatu didn't attack, and Rollins said it's because he's under orders from Roman Reigns not to touch him. Fatu tells Rollins that if there is anything left of him after SummerSlam, he's going to beat his ass.

A video package airs with Paul Heyman putting over Brock Lesnar's skills inside a steel cage in order to hype up the Hell in a Cell match with Oba Femi at SummerSlam.

Brock Lesnar is UNDEFEATED inside Hell in a Cell! ⛓️



Truly the BROCKTAGON! @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/Jeq8vkkGb0 — WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2026

Danhausen believes in Joe Hendry

Back in the ring, Dominik Mysterio went one-on-one with Joe Hendry. Liv Morgan got involved during the match, which brought out Danhausen, who got slapped by Morgan and he ran to the back. Danhausen would later return in his car, bringing IYO SKY with him. SKY and Morgan brawled, distracting the referee long enough for Danhausen to hit Mysterio with the Triple D, allowing Hendry to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 8/10

Which group has lost more momentum this year? The Judgment Day or The Vision?

Dominik Mysterio's AAA Mega Championship feels like an afterthought

This match was a backdrop to push Liv Morgan's SummerSlam match with IYO SKY

Michael Cole and Corey Graves announce that a match between Danhausen and Dominik Mysterio has been added to SummerSlam.

A weigh-in between Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar is announced for next week's episode of Raw

The Bloodline numbers game catches up to LA Knight

In the main event of the evening, LA Knight took on Jacob Fatu. Before the match, Knight cut another entertaining promo about Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The match saw interference from Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Royce Keys, and Jey Uso. During all the chaos, Fatu hit a Mighty Moonsault on Knight to score the pinfall victory.

The Usos and Jacob Fatu destroy their SummerSlam opponents as WWE Raw went off the air.

Booking Grade: 9/10

The Bloodline numbers game continues to be the story heading into SummerSlam

If tonight is any indication, Seth Rollins should think about having backup next weekend

LA Knight continues to get himself over with whatever the company hands him

WWE Raw quick results:

The Vision defeated Je'Von Evans and Dragon Lee

Oba Femi defeated JD McDonagh

Chad Gable and Penta defeated Ethan Page and Rusev

Joe Hendry defeated Dominik Mysterio

Jacob Fatu defeated LA Knight