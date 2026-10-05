WWE Raw Preview (10/5/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Ain't nobody safe?

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will be in St. Louis tonight for the final episode of Monday Night Raw ahead of Money in the Bank this Saturday, and while he should be focused on defending his title against LA Knight, The OTC will have to address what's happened to his family the last couple of weeks.

The 946 has been terrorizing The Bloodline with their divide and conquer style of attack. Solo Sikoa was the first victim. He was abducted and left to wander around an unknown secluded part of Texas with a bag over his head. Then just this past week, Jaida Parker revealed herself to be the fourth member of the group by running down Jacob Fatu with her car.

We're just a few hours away from finding out if Roman Reigns will personally take the lead on handling The 946, or if he'll leave that responsibility in the charge of his captains, Jey and Jimmy Uso.

Two big matches in the women's division will headline the card for tonight's episode of WWE Raw, one of which will determine the new No. 1 Contender for the Women's World Championship. Liv Morgan has been demanding a rematch ever since she lost her title to Stephanie Vaquer last month in Chile, and she now may be in line to kill two birds with one stone.

Morgan will take on Becky Lynch later this evening with the winner advancing to challenge Vaquer at Money in the Bank. A victory would not only bring Liv one step closer to winning back her title, but it would give her a measure of revenge against The Man for her role in the "Santiago Screwjob".

Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch | WWE

The other Judgment Day ladies will also be in action tonight as Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez team up to take on Sol Ruca and Lola Vice. They'll be opponents this Saturday night, but Penta and Je'Von Evans will be paired up tonight in a match against the reigning World Tag Team Champions, and Ethan Page will go one-on-one with AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix.

Oba Femi and Dominik Mysterio are being advertised for the show as well. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw in St. Louis, Missouri. Check back for updates as more matches and segments could be announced ahead of the broadcast going live on Netflix.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Watch: Netflix

WWE Raw location:

Location: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

WWE Raw card:

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns returns to Raw to address LA Knight and The 946

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch to determine the No. 1 Contender for Stephanie Vaquer's Women's World Championship

Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Sol Ruca & Lola Vice

Penta & Je'Von Evans vs. World Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker & Austin Theory

AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix vs. Ethan Page