Tonight's Mystery Entrant In The John Cena 'Last Time Is Now' Tournament Revealed

The forbidden door of pro wrestling will be kicked in on this week's episode of WWE Raw.

Tonight's show emanates from Madison Square Garden, and it will be the final Raw appearance by John Cena on his WWE retirement tour.

WWE is still working to figure out who John Cena's final opponent will be, and the Last Time is Now tournament this week will continue on Raw to crown that opponent. Last week on the show, Rusev defeated Damian Priest and Sheamus defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to advance.

This week, two more matches in the tournament will take place. First, Gunther will make his WWE return and face Je'Von Evans in a first-round match. The second match is Solo Sikoa vs a mystery entrant.

The forbidden door will open for mystery entrant in Last Time Is Now Tournament on WWE Raw

According to a report from Fightful, the mystery opponent is scheduled to be Dolph Ziggler, currently known as Nic Nemeth in TNA. Ziggler spent the majority of his career in WWE before being released by the company in September of 2023.

The TNA Forbidden Door opened up on Friday's episode of SmackDown as well. On that show, Zack Ryder, known as Matt Cardona in TNA and outside of WWE, was a surprise entrant in the tournament. He lost his tournament match to LA Knight.

In post-WWE life, Ziggler has worked for various independent promotions and TNA. He made his TNA debut as Nic Nemeth in January of 2024 and became the TNA World Champion at Slammiversary in 2024. He also held the TNA World Tag Team Championships with his brother.

Ziggler is a former WWE World Champion, Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, and Tag Team Champion. He's also a former Money in the Bank winner and successfully cashed in his briefcase to win the championship.

John Cena will wrestle his final match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 from Washington DC. The winner of The Last Time Is Now tournament will be his final opponent. Cena announced his retirement in 2024 and declared that 2025 would be the final year of his in-ring competition.

On his retirement tour this year, Cena became the all-time leader in career world championships at 17, when he defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas to win his 17th world championship, passing Ric Flair in the process.

