Nikki Bella Claims John Cena Finisher As Her Own After WWE RAW

Nikki Bella and John Cena will be linked together in pro wrestling conversations for the rest of the time.

Bella and Cena were in a committed and public relationship for about six years from 2012 to 2018. Their relationship was publicized through their wrestling careers, social media, and reality television. Cena and Bella have been used by rivals to increase the intensity of their feuds. The two simply won't be able to avoid hearing about each other for as long as they continue talking to media and fans.

Some fans have been pleading with the former WWE Divas champion to do some sort of tribute to her retiring ex-fiancé on television. Bella has refrained from acknowledging Cena's retirement on television until last night's episode of WWE RAW.

Nikki Bella | WWE

Bella uses the STF and calls it something else

Women's World champion Stephanie Vaquer defended her championship against Nikki Bella and Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez last night. Bella found herself on the ground with the much larger Rodriguez and stabilized her with a familiar submission maneuver.

Bella trapped one of the Rodrguez's legs, laid all her weight down on Rodriguez's back, and wrenched on the neck of Rodriguez in an attempt to make her tap. Bella successfully executed John Cena's STF submission move and fans really appreciated the gesture.

You all kept wanting a tribute from me geeezz so here ya all go… but… that’s the Fearless Lock 💅💋 https://t.co/ZEXuWHF84X — Nikki & Brie (@NikkiAndBrie) December 30, 2025

Fans began chanting "Thank You Cena" at the WWE Hall-of-Famer, which she didn't appreciate.

Bella began pleading with the crowd to chant for her and her efforts in the ring rather than her ex-partner. Since turning heel on Vaquer last month, Bella has leaned all the way into the act. She refused to properly acknowledge the move as Cena's.

It's the Fearless Lock, not the STF

Bella refused to acknowledge the move as Cena's. She admitted to giving the fans a tribute, but it wasn't to Cena. The tribute was to herself and she claimed the STF submission maneuver was actually called the Fearless Lock. It's not outlandish for Bella to claim the move either.

Throughout pro wrestling history, superstars have always shared finishing moves while giving them different names to remain unique. Bella has won multiple matches in the past using the Fearless Lock as her final move. She beat Natalya at Elimination Chamber 2017 with the Fearless Lock and has used it multiple times throughout the years on television.

After Bella's loss to Vaquer and Rodriguez, she now heads back to the drawing board creatively. With the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania on the horizon, fans will be very interested to see where the WWE Hall-of-Famer uses her Fearless Lock next on the road to WrestleMania.

