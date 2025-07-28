WWE Raw Results, Highlights, And Live Blog (7/28/25)
This week's episode of WWE Raw is the go-home show for the first ever two-night edition of WWE SummerSlam this weekend from inside MetLife Stadium.
Gunther vs. CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship is a major SummerSlam match and both men will be on Raw this week. Last week on the show, Punk and Gunther had a war words in the ring that centered around respect and what it means to truly be the best in the world.
Will things between Punk and Gunther get physical this week ahead of their match? Will the WWE Universe get to see Punk toss some pipe bombs back at Gunther on the microphone? We'll find out this week on Raw.
Roman Reigns addressed his history with The Bloodline and Paul Heyman on last week's Raw, but this week he'll address his SummerSlam opponents. Late last week, Jey Uso and Reigns agreed to team at SummerSlam and take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match. This week on the show, Roman Reigns will address those opponents and the fact that he's partnering with Jey for the first time in a long time.
Finally, after coming to blows last week, the women's division will feature a massive eight-woman tag team match on this week's show. Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Stephanie Vaquer, and Nikki Bella will take on Naomi, Chelsea Green, PIper Niven, and Alba Fyre. At SummerSlam, Naomi will defend her WWE Women's World Championship against both Ripley and Sky in a Triple Threat Match.
WWE Raw Live Blog
Check back beginning at 8pm EST for full results, highlights, and live blog for WWE Raw tonight.
WWE Raw Card
Roman Reigns will address his SummerSlam opponents
CM Punk & Gunther to appear ahead of their World Title Clash
Finn Bálor & JD McDonagh (c) vs. Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro for the World Tag Team Championships
Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed
IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella vs. Women's World Champion Naomi, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven & Alba Fyre in an 8-Woman Tag Team Match
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Becky Lynch Talks New ‘Big Time’ Performance In Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2
The Art Of Creative Pitches & What Chelsea Green Hopes To Learn From WWE Unreal
WWE Host Sam Roberts Dishes On How He Separates Wrestling Fandom From His Work
Speedball Mike Bailey & Overlay Films Talk 'Keep It Kayfabe' Documentary