WWE Raw Preview (3/16/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The latest stop along the road to WrestleMania 42 is a big one as both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar make their returns to Monday Night Raw.

In less than five weeks' time, The OTC will challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship, but first, he must respond to last week's fiery promo exchange between the Best in the World and his cousins, Jey and Jimmy Uso.

Brock Lesnar, meanwhile, is making his first of five consecutive appearances as he waits for someone to answer his open challenge for this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals'. Will anyone step up to the plate tonight in San Antonio, or will The Beast have to wait at least another week?

The Judgment Day are also scheduled to be at the Frost Bank Center as they explain their actions last week against Finn Balor. Plus, Big Sexy Raquel Rodriguez will go one-on-one with Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a non-title match.

The Women's Intercontinental Championship will be on the line as AJ Lee and Bayley meet in a dream match more than a decade in the making. Nattie is set to face off against Maxxine Dupri and there will also be a battle between the new and original El Grande Americano.

Men's Intercontinental Champion Penta, Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch are all being advertised for the show locally as well. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw in San Antonio. Check back for updates as more matches and segments may be announced throughout the day.

Women's Intercontinental Championship Match

AJ Lee vs. Bayley | WWE

This is a rematch 13 years in the making. The last time AJ Lee and Bayley faced each other it was a match for the now-retired Divas Championship on an episode of NXT. The Role Model is far from the same woman she was that day at Full Sail University, and now the first-ever WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion has the opportunity to add a brand-new title to her collection when she wrestles one of her own role models tonight on Monday Night Raw.

Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez | WWE

The next chapter in Stephanie Vaquer's rivalry with The Judgment Day will be written tonight when she goes one-on-one with Raquel Rodriguez. Less than five weeks away from her clash with Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 42, La Primera will once again have to test herself against Big Sexy. These two have had numerous battles for the gold over the past few months, but this one will be a non-title bout.

Maxxine Dupri vs. Nattie

Maxxine Dupri vs. Nattie | WWE

Maxxine Dupri returned to action last Monday night to get a piece of Nattie after she was knocked unconscious by the Lowkey Legend a few weeks back on Raw. Dupri got the better of Nattie with a sneak attack seven days ago, but will it be a different story when her opponent knows she's coming? Their last two matches ended in a double countout and a referee's decision. The student will finally look to topple her former teacher tonight on Netflix.

Original El Grande Americano vs. El Grande Americano

Original El Grande Americano vs. El Grande Americano | WWE

The Original El Grande Americano thought he had himself a Men's Intercontinental Championship opportunity last week, but moments after he was cursed by Danhausen, he suddenly disappeared and El Grande Americano swooped in to take his shot at the title. These two have been thorns in each other's sides ever since the original legendary Luchador returned to television.

Which masked man will earn the ultimate bragging rights by beating the other? We'll find out tonight on Netflix.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to WWE Raw

WWE Raw location:

Location: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

WWE Raw card:

Roman Reigns returns to Raw

Brock Lesnar waits for someone to answer his open challenge for WrestleMania 42

Judgement Day speaks after turning on Finn Balor

AJ Lee (c) vs. Bayley for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Maxxine Dupri vs. Nattie

Original El Grande Americano vs. El Grande Americano