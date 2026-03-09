WWE Raw Results, Highlights & Live Blog (3/9/26)

The Road to WrestleMania 42 continues this week on WWE Raw.

Last week on Raw, Penta defeated Dominik Mysterio to win the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship. Penta will have his first championship defense this week when he takes on El Grande Americano. Penta looks to be a fighting champion, but will he be able to retain his belt?

As for the former Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio, many questions linger after the match last week. Mysterio had told his Judgment Day faction that he wanted to try to defend the title himself last week. Finn Balor took that message to heart and refused to help during the match. JD McDonagh wanted to help Dom and the miscommunication led to the title change.

.@PENTAELZEROM defends his Intercontinental Championship for the first time when he takes on The Original El Grande Americano TONIGHT on #WWERaw!



📺 8 ET/5 PT on @netflix pic.twitter.com/nDkRDsgc9m — WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2026

What will the status of Judgment Day be on the show tonight? Will Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor be on the same page?

Also, after nearly coming to blows last week on the show, Rusev and Oba Femi will compete against one another in a singles match. Femi is still working on both the Raw and SmackDown brands, but this is his first match against a threatening opponent since coming up to the main roster.

Oba Femi | Netflix

In the women's division, there will be a new number one contender for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship this week. Last week on the show, AJ Lee said she wanted to be a fighting champion and told the women's locker room to step up and challenge.

Many women tossed their names in the hat for a title opportunity, and the result was a number one contender gauntlet match. Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Iyo Sky, and Ivy Nile will each compete for a shot at the title. Who will survive the gauntlet and challenge Lee? Find out on Raw.

Who will be next to earn a shot at the Women's Intercontinental Championship when this No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match goes down TONIGHT on #WWERaw?!



📺 8 ET/5 PT on @netflix pic.twitter.com/jozyaC1jqk — WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2026

Finally, CM Punk and Roman Reigns fired a flurry of words at one another on last week's show. Punk disrespected Reigns in talking about his family. Will Reigns respond this week? Will CM Punk continue to get under the skin of the Tribal Chief ahead of their WrestleMania showdown?

WWE Raw results:

-Penta, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Oba Femi, Rusev, and CM Punk were all shown entering the building. After, the announce team aired a video that recapped what happened to The Vision on last week's show.

-Adam Pearce stood in the ring and called out Seth Rollins. He said they needed to have a talk and that he knew Rollins was in the building. A sea of masked men stormed the ring and then entered the ring opposite Pearce. They moved around to try and confuse Pearce, but then Rollins revealed himself in the middle of the ring.

-Pearce told Rollins that having various people interuppt matches wasn't acceptable. He said he didn't like The Vision either, but that he needed to run WWE Raw. Pearce said he didn't like it. Pearce said that Rollins wasn't medically cleared and then asked him what would happen if The Vision got their hands on Rollins. Pearce said that the worst case scenario was the end of Seth Rollins.

-Before Rollins could speak, Logan Paul walked out with Austin Theory. Paul said that the end of Rollins would be right then and there because they were going to beat Rollins down. Theory told Rollins to consider it worst case scenario.

-Theory and Paul got in the ring to attack Rollins, but he put his mask back on and was swarmed by the other masked guys. They all escaped without The Vision doing any damage. They argued with Adam Pearce in the ring, but then LA Knight ran out. He attacked The Vision, but they eventually got the upper hand.

-The Usos ran out to make the save and cleared the ring of The Vision. They tried to hit Paul with the One D, but Theory pulled him out of the ring to save him. After, Jey Uso did his yeet entrance.

-Jackie Redmond stopped The Usos backstage and asked them if they were on Seth's side. They said they only cared about beating up The Vision and Logan Paul. Redmond then asked them if they had any comments about what CM Punk said about Roman Reigns' father last week. Jey said they didn't, but Jimmy suggested otherwise and walked back toward the locker room.

-Lyra Valkyria and Iyo Sky made their entrances and the number one contender gauntlet match for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship began.

WWE Raw card:

Women's Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contenders Gauntlet Match: Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. IYO SKY vs. Ivy Nile

Penta (c) vs. El Grande Americano for the Men's Intercontinental Championship