WWE Raw Preview (3/9/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Is it good to be alive when WWE Raw goes live on a Monday night in Seattle, Washington, or what?

Reigning World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk is scheduled to be in the Emerald City a week after his mic drop moment against Roman Reigns.

The Best in World claimed that he would not only beat The OTC at WrestleMania 42, but that he would bury him next to his father. That comment riled up certain corners of the internet, but Reigns is not expected to appear on the show tonight for a rebuttal. And his absence most assuredly will not sit well with Punk as the biggest show of the year is now less than six weeks away.

Punk's wife AJ Lee is the new Women's Intercontinental Champion and she has a long list of ladies she wants to defend her title against. Her first opponent will be decided tonight when Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, IYO SKY and Ivy Nile compete in a No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match.

The Men's Intercontinental Title, meantime, will be on the line as Penta defends against The Original El Grande Americano, and get ready for a Big E bumpin' meat special, as Oba Femi goes one-on-one with Rusev.

Plus, it's now been a week since Seth Rollins stomped Paul Heyman's face into the center of the ring and sent him to the hospital. How will the only two members of The Vision left standing, Logan Paul and Austin Theory, respond?

Women's Elimination Chamber winner Rhea Ripley, World Tag Team Champion Jey Uso and Becky Lynch are all being advertised for the show as well, but The Man has already said she will not be at the Climate Pledge Arena due to illness.

Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of WWE Raw. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.

Women's Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contenders Gauntlet Match

AJ Lee | WWE

AJ Lee defeated Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship. It's the first title that Lee has held in over a decade, and she's excited by the list of potential opponents she could defend her gold against. AJ's first challenger will be determined tonight when Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, IYO SKY and Ivy Nile meet in a six-woman gauntlet match.

Men's Intercontinental Championship Match

Just like Vincent Gambini passing the bar exam (apologies for the really old reference), the sixth time challenging for the Men's Intercontinental Championship was the charm for Penta last Monday night. The veteran Luchador, perhaps thanks to a little assist from Danhausen, knocked off Dominik Mysterio to win his first singles title in WWE. He's wasting no time defending it, as he'll face The Original El Grande Americano tonight on Netflix.

Oba Femi vs. Rusev

Former WWE Champion Big E will have a huge smile on his face somewhere tonight as two big behemoths will be bumpin' meat for the folks in Seattle. Oba Femi and Rusev have been butting heads for the past few weeks, and following their brawl last Monday night, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce booked these two to go one-on-one later this evening. It's The Ruler vs. The Bulgarian Brute; who will come out on top?

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to WWE Raw

WWE Raw location:

Location: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington

WWE Raw card:

Women's Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contenders Gauntlet Match: Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. IYO SKY vs. Ivy Nile

Penta (c) vs. El Grande Americano for the Men's Intercontinental Championship