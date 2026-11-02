WWE Raw Preview (11/2/26): Special Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

The road to Saturday's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event has two more huge stops, both in the city of Brooklyn, New York.

Monday Night Raw is set to take over the Barclays Center tonight, and the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion John Cena is going to be in the house for his first appearance on the Red Brand since his retirement last December.

It was earlier this year when Cena announced that the inaugural John Cena Classic would be happening toward the tail end of 2026, and with less than two months remaining, the expectation is that the Greatest of All-Time will finally reveal the date, time and location of the event. However, it's Monday Night Raw and you just never know what could happen.

Reigning World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will also be in Brooklyn tonight to address his opponent for Crown Jewel, which, thanks to his victory over Trick Williams this past Friday night on SmackDown, is still Sami Zayn. What will The OTC have to say to Zayn now that he's earned the right to face him in Saudi Arabia? We'll all find out together in just a few hours.

There are also three huge matches on the card tonight, headlined by Solo Sikoa going one-on-one with Royce Keys. The Bloodline and The 946 appear to be barreling toward an all-out war at Survivor Series later this month, but it's far from a guarantee that everyone from these two stables will even be able to make it to Houston, Texas during Thanksgiving weekend.

Ethan Page | Netflix

After weeks of jockeying for an opportunity at the Men's Intercontinental Championship, Ethan Page finally earned his shot last Monday night on Raw with a tag team victory over Chad Gable and Dragon Lee. Ego will now face Gable for the gold tonight live on Netflix, while Lee teams with Je'Von Evans and Mr. Money in the Bank Penta to battle The Vision in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Oba Femi and Sol Ruca are all being advertised for the show as well. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Check back for updates as more matches could be announced for the show ahead of the special 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) start time.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 6 p.m. EST / 3 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Watch: Netflix

WWE Raw location:

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

WWE Raw card:

John Cena special announcement

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will address WWE Champion Sami Zayn

Solo Sikoa vs. Royce Keys

Chad Gable (c) vs. Ethan Page for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Penta, Je'Von Evans & Dragon Lee vs. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed & Austin Theory