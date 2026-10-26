WWE Raw Preview (10/26/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

The final push to WWE Crown Jewel is on as Monday Night Raw takes over the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is less than two weeks away from her 2026 Women's Crown Jewel Championship Match against either WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green, or her challenger this Friday Night on SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, but she has two of the industry's best about to battle it out for a shot at her title.

Both Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer had an opportunity to leave Money in the Bank with the Women's World Championship around their waist, but after La Primera suffered an ankle injury and The Man went through a table, it was Morgan who left New Orleans a four-time world champion.

It's taken a couple of weeks for Vaquer to gain medical clearance to compete on Monday Night Raw, but the doctors gave her the green light over the weekend, and that has now set the stage for tonight's first ever match-up. It'll be Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer going one-on-one, with the winner earning a future Women's World Title opportunity against Liv Morgan.

That's far from it when it comes to the women's division on the Red Brand. Bayley is finally ready to end her rivalry with Lyra Valkyria as these two former tag team partners will face off in a No Disqualification Match, and IYO SKY will battle Raquel Rodriguez in what apparently will be a match for a Women's Intercontinental Championship (see description below for more details).

The Men's Intercontinental Champion will also be in action later tonight. On the heels of last week's successful title defense, and subsequent post-match attack, Chad Gable will team up with Dragon Lee to take on Ethan Page and Big Cass.

946 is READY to take over!! 🔥



📺: 8 ET/5 PT LIVE on @netflix pic.twitter.com/Bn95YvLf0j — WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2026

Finally, it took several weeks, but for the first time, The Bloodline gained the upper hand against The 946 last Monday Night on Raw. Roman Reigns came to the defense of Solo Sikoa and The Usos and sent Royce Keys' crew into a full retreat to close the show. The 946 have now regrouped and issued a warning (the video above) that one is safe tonight in Fresno.

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, Oba Femi, Sol Ruca and Mr. Money in the Bank Penta are all being advertised for the show as well. Check back for updates as the card is always subject to change.

Women's World Championship No. 1 Contender's Match: Becky Lynch vs. Stephanie Vaquer

Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer | Netflix

This was a dream match-up for many the moment that Stephanie Vaquer first stepped foot in a WWE ring, and it's finally happening tonight in Fresno, California. Both Vaquer and Becky Lynch desperately want to get another shot at Liv Morgan's Women's World Championship after what went down at Money in the Bank, but they'll have to go through each other to earn that opportunity. La Primera was fully cleared from her ankle injury over the weekend, which allowed General Manager Adam Pearce to book this highly anticipated No. 1 Contender's Match.

Women's Intercontinental Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. IYO SKY

Raquel Rodriguez vs. IYO SKY | WWE

It was just a couple of weeks ago when IYO SKY spoke with General Manager Adam Pearce about finding a new challenge and Raquel Rodriguez walked right into her crosshairs. The Genius of the Sky pinned the Women's Intercontinental Champion last Monday night in tag team action, and will now face her one-on-one in Fresno. Pearce indicated that this would be a non-title match during his Raw mini-preview Sunday afternoon, but WWE's official website is currently advertising that Raquel will be putting her gold on the line. Check back for updates on this one.

No Disqualification Match: Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria | Netflix

After back-to-back losses to her former friend and tag team partner, Bayley vowed that her very personal rivalry with Lyra Valkyria would not come to an end until she determined that their issues had been resolved. The Role Model has literally stalked Valkyria for weeks on end, cost her big matches, and made her more paranoid by the minute. Moments after she helped Lola Vice pick up a win last week, Bayley issued a challenge for this No Disqualification Match. Win, lose or draw, it appears this feud ends tonight.

Chad Gable & Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page & Big Cass

Ethan Page's desire to become the Men's Intercontinental Champion has nearly reached the level of obsession. After coming up short in multiple opportunities to become the No. 1 Contender, Page and an unlikely ally in Big Cass ambushed Chad Gable, Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio after their banger of a triple threat match last Monday night. Page and Cass will now team together tonight to face off against Gable and Dragon Lee, with both men needing a win in the worst way.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Watch: Netflix

WWE Raw location:

Location: Save Mart Center, Fresno, California

WWE Raw card:

Women's World Championship No. 1 Contender's Match: Becky Lynch vs. Stephanie Vaquer

Women's Intercontinental Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. IYO SKY

No Disqualification Match: Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

Men's Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable & Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page & Big Cass