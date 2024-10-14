WWE Raw SPOILERS: Match Results For Pre-Taped Show (10/14/24)
With many WWE Superstars on tour in the UK and Ireland this week, tonight's (10/14) episode of Monday Night Raw was filmed on Oct. 7 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is set to be on the show, as is Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships are also on the line as Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defend their titles against IYO SKY and Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL.
The following results were provided by PWInsider and are of limited scope. Please do not read any further if you wish to avoid spoilers and please be cognizant of those who wish to enjoy Raw this evening spoiler free.
WWE Raw Results:
- Rhea Ripley kicked off the show and called out Raquel Rodriguez. Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton came out instead, and her distraction opened the door for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to attack them both. The angle sets up tonight's main event
- Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill defeated Damage CTRL to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.
- The Viking Raiders, listed now as War Raiders, returned from injury to defeat Otis and Akira Tozawa of the Alpha Academy. This is apparently the opening contest in a tournament to crown new No. 1 Contenders for the World Tag Team Championships.
- Cody Rhodes calls out GUNTHER, which leads to a fight between both men.
- R-Truth defeated the Miz. Final Testament gets involved both during and after the match.
- Bron Breakker defeated Kofi Kingston.
- Tiffany Stratton & Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez ended in a no contest after Nia Jax interfered.
